HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Answer Key 2022 OUT, Download PDF

The Haryana Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for the HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2022 on its official website. Candidates can refer to the article below for more details such as procedure to download the Answer Key and official notification.

HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Answer Key 2022 has been released by the Haryana Public Service Commission for the HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2022 examination held on 15th January 2023. The answer key has been released on the official website of HPSC i.e., hpsc.gov.in

The examination was held for the post of Veterinary Surgeon in Animal husbandry & Dairying Department, Haryana. The commission has also invited queries or objections against the answer key released by HPSC.

The official notification also stated that an amount of Rs250 will be required to be paid by the candidates who seek any objection or query for each answer. The last date to file an objection is 25th January 2023.

Candidates can download the HPSC Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. However, candidates can also download the official notification from the link given below

HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Answer Key 2022 Notification (JJ PDF)

Process to Download HPSC Answer Key 2022

Go to the official website of HPSC .i.e. hpsc.gov.in On the What’s New section a link will be present as ‘Veterinary Surgeon Answer Key’ Click on the link and then select File Objection and Answer Key link on the panel that shows Important Key Links Enter the login credentials and select okay HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Answer Key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key for future reference.

HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Answer Key 2022 Download (JJ PDF)

Candidates can check the direct link to download the revised answer key here

HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Exam Name Answer Key HPSC Veterinary Surgeon 2022 Click Here

Candidates are advised to stay updated on the official website of HPSC .i.e. hpsc.gov.in

for further information. The final answer keys will be available on the official website.