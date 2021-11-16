HPSSC Answer Key 2021 Released @hpsssb.hp.gov.in for Various Posts, Raise Objections if any by 22 November

HPSSC Answer Key 2021 for various posts has been released by Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on hpssb.hp.gov.in. Check Answer Key PDF Here.

HPSSC Answer Key 2021: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the answer key for recruitment to the various posts including Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Jr Fireman, Office Asst, Clerk, Steno Typist, Jr Engineer (Electrical, Civil) & Others. The candidates who appeared in the HPSSC Exam 2021 against Advt No: 37-1/ 2021 can download the answer keys through the official website of HPSSC.i.e.hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The written test for Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Jr Fireman, Office Asst, Clerk, Steno Typist, Jr Engineer (Electrical, Civil) & Other Posts were conducted on 29 August 2021. In case, any candidates have objections against the answer key, they may raise objections against the answer keys till 22 November 2021 till 5 PM. The candidate is required to mention the name of the candidate, postcode, question booklet series, and question number on the paper on the top of the envelope.

How to HPSSC Answer Key 2021 for Various Posts?

Visit the official website of HPSSC.i.e.hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Click on the ‘latest notifications’. It will redirect you to the new page. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Provisional Answer Key for the Post of Data Entry Operator Emergency Operation Centre, Fireman, Junior Engineer, Mining Engineer, Mining Inspector’. A PDF will be opened. Download HPSSC Answer Key 2021for Various Posts and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download HPSSC Answer Key 2021 for Various Posts

A total of 379 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The result of the same will be released in due course by the candidates. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for future reference. The candidates can directly download HPSSC Answer Key 2021 for Various Posts by clicking on the provided hyperlink.