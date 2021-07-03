HPSSC HPSSSB TGT Arts Result 2020-21 Out @hpsssb.hp.gov.in: 995 Candidates Qualified, Download Final Answer Here

HPSSSB has released the result of written Screening Tests along with final answer key for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher on hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Download Here

HPSSSB TGT Arts Admit Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Board (HPSSSB) or Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released a roll-number wise list selection of the candidates provisionally selected in written Screening Tests along with final answer key for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Arts. Candidates who appeared in HPSSC TGT Exam on 13 December 2020, can download HPSSSB Result from the official website i.e. hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSC HPSSSB TGT Arts Result Link is given below. The candidates can download HPSSC TGT Arts Result, directly, through the link below:

20202 candidates were appeared in the exam and 5965 candidates remained absent. Out of total 20202 candidates appeared, 995 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process.

15 marks of evaluation of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted w.e.f. 10th August to 23 rd August, 2021 at 9:30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. They are directed to bring all original Essential Qualification related documents, 15 marks of evaluation related documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application Form. In case a candidate does not appear for evaluation process on the day fixed for evaluation he/she will not be considered for further selection process and no further opportunity will be given thereafter.