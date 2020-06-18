HPSSC Recruitment 2020 for 896 Teacher, Clerk, Computer Operator and Other Posts, Apply Online @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC) has published the recruitment notification, on 18 June, for the post of Language Teacher, Shastri,Junior Engineer ,Video Film Editor, Surveyor,Ayurvedic Pharmacist ,Junior Draughtsman , Law Officer, Clerk, Ophthalmic Officer, Labour Inspector, Junior Laboratory Technician,Junior Quality Control Officer, Marketing Assistant, Technical Superintendent, Milk Procurement Assistant, Plant Operator , Computer Operator and Junior Office Assistant under various departments and organisation of HP.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for HPSSC Recruitment 2020 on officoal website i.e.www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in from 22 June 2020. The last date for submitting applications is 21 July 2020.

HPSSC Notification Details

Notification Number - 36-2/ 2020

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Recruitment Application (ORA)- 22 June 2020

Last Date for Online Recruitment Application (ORA)- 21 July 2020

HPSSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 896

Language Teacher, Elementary Education - 229 Posts

Shastri , Elementary Education - 454 Posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical),HP State Forest Development Corporation Ltd - 1 Post

Junior Engineer (Electrical), HPSIDC - 1 Post

Video Film Editor,Information & Public Relations - 1 Post

Surveyor,Agriculture - 17 Posts

Ayurvedic Pharmacist - 81 Posts

Junior Draughtsman, Agriculture - 14 Posts

Law Officer, Himachal Road Transport Corporation - 1 Post

Clerk, HP Takniki Shiksha Board, Dharamshala - 1 Post

Ophthalmic Officer, Health & Family Welfare - 4 Posts

Labour Inspector, Labour & Employment - 1 Post

Junior Laboratory Technician,HP State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd - 2 Posts

Junior Quality Control Officer, HP State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd - 3 Posts

Marketing Assistant, HP State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd - 3 Posts

Technical Superintendent, HP State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd - 14 Posts

Milk Procurement Assistant, HP State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd - 9 Posts

Plant Operator, HP State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd - 6 Posts

Computer Operator, Jal Shakti - 4 Posts

Junior Office Assistant, HPSEBL - 45 Posts

Junior Draughtsman (Electrical), HPSEBL - 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for HPSSC Teacher, Clerk, Computer Operator and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) -+2 or its equivalent from a recognized University/Board. Degree or Diploma in the trade of Engineering or its equivalent from a recognized University or an Institution duly recognized by the Government of India or the State Government. Minimum 2 years experience

JE (Electrical) - Diploma/Degree in Electrical Engineering or Electronics Engineering from an Institution recognized by the State Government/Central Government.

Video Film Editor - At least 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized University/Board and degree in Film Editing from an University/Institution recognized by the Central

Junior Draughtsman - Should be Matriculate or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School

Computer Operator - Bachelor‟s Degree in Computer Application/Information Technology/Computer Science or equivalent OR 03 Years Diploma Course in Computer Science/Information Technology or its equivalent from a Polytechnic OR Bachelor‟s Degree or its equivalent and Diploma of at least one year duration in Computer Application/Computer Programming or its equivalent OR “A” LEVEL Course from DOEACC Society/NIELIT.

Law Officer - Degree in law of a recognized University or equivalent

Shastri - Shastri with atleast 50% marks from a University/Institution recognized by HP Govt and passed in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET Shastri) conducted by HPSSSB, Hamirpur or HP Board of School Education Dharamshala

Junior Office Assistant (Accounts) - B.Com. from a recognized University

Junior Draughtsman (Elect.) - Matric or its equivalent with ITI certificate in Draughtsman trade from a Institution recognized by the HP Govt.

Plant Operator ITI Certificate in the trade of Fitter/Mechanic/Electrical/Refrigerati

Labour Inspector - Bachelor‟s Degree in any discipline from a University/Institution duly recognized by the Central/State Government.

Junior Laboratory Technician - Having qualification M.Sc./B.Sc. (Microbiology/Biotechnology) from any recognized University. 807 Junior Quality Control Officer Having qualification M.Sc. Microbiology/Biotechnology/Food Technology from any recognized University with 2 years experience in Dairy Industry.

Marketing Assistant - Candidate should have qualification of MBA in Marketing from any recognized University with 02 years experience in the marketing field.

Technical Superintendent - Full time 4 years degree in Dairy Technology/Food Technology from the Recognized University

Age Limit:

18 to 45 years will be reckoned as on 01-01-2020

For more information, check detailed notification link given below

Download HPSSC Notification 2020 PDF

HPSSC Online Application Link - to active on 22 June

Selection Procedure for HPSSC Teacher, Clerk, Computer Operator and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of written tests of two hours duration will consist of 170 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of 85 marks. Each question will be of ½ marks. The skill tests wherever applicable will be of qualifying nature for those who qualify the Written Objective type Screening Test. Evaluation of 15 marks in respect of shortlisted candidates after qualifying written objective screening test/ subjective tests and skill tests/physical/practical tests, if any,

How to Apply for HPSSC Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online on HPSSC official website www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in from 20 June to 21 July 2020

Exam Fee: