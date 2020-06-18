HPSSC Recruitment 2020 for 896 Teacher, Clerk, Computer Operator and Other Posts, Apply Online @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC) has published the recruitment notification, on 18 June, for the post of Language Teacher, Shastri,Junior Engineer ,Video Film Editor, Surveyor,Ayurvedic Pharmacist ,Junior Draughtsman , Law Officer, Clerk, Ophthalmic Officer, Labour Inspector, Junior Laboratory Technician,Junior Quality Control Officer, Marketing Assistant, Technical Superintendent, Milk Procurement Assistant, Plant Operator , Computer Operator and Junior Office Assistant under various departments and organisation of HP.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for HPSSC Recruitment 2020 on officoal website i.e.www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in from 22 June 2020. The last date for submitting applications is 21 July 2020.
HPSSC Notification Details
Notification Number - 36-2/ 2020
Important Dates
- Starting Date for Online Recruitment Application (ORA)- 22 June 2020
- Last Date for Online Recruitment Application (ORA)- 21 July 2020
HPSSC Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 896
- Language Teacher, Elementary Education - 229 Posts
- Shastri , Elementary Education - 454 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Mechanical),HP State Forest Development Corporation Ltd - 1 Post
- Junior Engineer (Electrical), HPSIDC - 1 Post
- Video Film Editor,Information & Public Relations - 1 Post
- Surveyor,Agriculture - 17 Posts
- Ayurvedic Pharmacist - 81 Posts
- Junior Draughtsman, Agriculture - 14 Posts
- Law Officer, Himachal Road Transport Corporation - 1 Post
- Clerk, HP Takniki Shiksha Board, Dharamshala - 1 Post
- Ophthalmic Officer, Health & Family Welfare - 4 Posts
- Labour Inspector, Labour & Employment - 1 Post
- Junior Laboratory Technician,HP State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd - 2 Posts
- Junior Quality Control Officer, HP State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd - 3 Posts
- Marketing Assistant, HP State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd - 3 Posts
- Technical Superintendent, HP State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd - 14 Posts
- Milk Procurement Assistant, HP State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd - 9 Posts
- Plant Operator, HP State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd - 6 Posts
- Computer Operator, Jal Shakti - 4 Posts
- Junior Office Assistant, HPSEBL - 45 Posts
- Junior Draughtsman (Electrical), HPSEBL - 5 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for HPSSC Teacher, Clerk, Computer Operator and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Junior Engineer (Mechanical) -+2 or its equivalent from a recognized University/Board. Degree or Diploma in the trade of Engineering or its equivalent from a recognized University or an Institution duly recognized by the Government of India or the State Government. Minimum 2 years experience
- JE (Electrical) - Diploma/Degree in Electrical Engineering or Electronics Engineering from an Institution recognized by the State Government/Central Government.
- Video Film Editor - At least 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized University/Board and degree in Film Editing from an University/Institution recognized by the Central
Government/Government of Himachal Pradesh. OR Diploma in Film Editing with at least 3 years duration from an Institution recognized by the Central Government/Government of Himachal Pradesh. Should possess at least 2 years experience of Film Editing or Video Tape Editing in a
Government Department or Doordarshan Kendra.
- Surveyor - Should be a Matriculate or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School
Education/University. Should possess 2 years certificate of surveyor trade from an ITI/Institution recognized by State/Central Govt.
- Ayurvedic Pharmacist - Plus two from a recognized Board of School Education. Successful training of at least two years duration in Ayurvedic Pharmacist/Diploma in Pharmacy (Ayurveda)/ Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy (Ayurveda) from an Institution duly recognized by the HP Takniki Shiksha Board Board/University recognized by the Himachal Pradesh Government.
- Junior Draughtsman - Should be Matriculate or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School
Education/Institution duly recognized by the Central/State Government. Should possess 2 years certificate course in Draftsmen Trade
- Clerk - 10+2 Examination or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School Education/University and a minimum speed of 30 words per minute in English typewriting or 25 words per minute in Hindi typewriting on Computer.
- Computer Operator - Bachelor‟s Degree in Computer Application/Information Technology/Computer Science or equivalent OR 03 Years Diploma Course in Computer Science/Information Technology or its equivalent from a Polytechnic OR Bachelor‟s Degree or its equivalent and Diploma of at least one year duration in Computer Application/Computer Programming or its equivalent OR “A” LEVEL Course from DOEACC Society/NIELIT.
- Law Officer - Degree in law of a recognized University or equivalent
- Shastri - Shastri with atleast 50% marks from a University/Institution recognized by HP Govt and passed in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET Shastri) conducted by HPSSSB, Hamirpur or HP Board of School Education Dharamshala
- Junior Office Assistant (Accounts) - B.Com. from a recognized University
- Junior Draughtsman (Elect.) - Matric or its equivalent with ITI certificate in Draughtsman trade from a Institution recognized by the HP Govt.
- Plant Operator ITI Certificate in the trade of Fitter/Mechanic/Electrical/Refrigerati
- Labour Inspector - Bachelor‟s Degree in any discipline from a University/Institution duly recognized by the Central/State Government.
- Junior Laboratory Technician - Having qualification M.Sc./B.Sc. (Microbiology/Biotechnology) from any recognized University. 807 Junior Quality Control Officer Having qualification M.Sc. Microbiology/Biotechnology/Food Technology from any recognized University with 2 years experience in Dairy Industry.
- Marketing Assistant - Candidate should have qualification of MBA in Marketing from any recognized University with 02 years experience in the marketing field.
- Technical Superintendent - Full time 4 years degree in Dairy Technology/Food Technology from the Recognized University
Age Limit:
18 to 45 years will be reckoned as on 01-01-2020
For more information, check detailed notification link given below
Download HPSSC Notification 2020 PDF
HPSSC Online Application Link - to active on 22 June
Selection Procedure for HPSSC Teacher, Clerk, Computer Operator and Other Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of written tests of two hours duration will consist of 170 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of 85 marks. Each question will be of ½ marks. The skill tests wherever applicable will be of qualifying nature for those who qualify the Written Objective type Screening Test. Evaluation of 15 marks in respect of shortlisted candidates after qualifying written objective screening test/ subjective tests and skill tests/physical/practical tests, if any,
How to Apply for HPSSC Recruitment 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply online on HPSSC official website www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in from 20 June to 21 July 2020
Exam Fee:
- General Category/ E.W.S., Ex Servicemen of HP relieved from Defence Services on their own request before completion of normal tenure - Rs. 360/-
- General IRDP, Physically Handicapped, Ward of Freedom Fighter, Ward of Ex-Servicemen of HP. - Rs. 120/-
- S.C. of H.P./S.T. of H.P./O.B.C. of H.P./BPL of H.P./EWS (BPL) (including S.C./S.T./O.B.C, Ex-Servicemen of H.P. relieved from Defence Services on their own request before completion of normal tenure , SC/ST/OBC wards of Ex-SM of H.P., i.e. Dependent sons, daughters and wives of Ex-SM and SC/ ST/OBC Persons with Disability) - Rs. 120/-
- Female candidates, Ex-Servicemen of H.P. (Ex-Servicemen, who are relieved from Defence Services after completion of normal tenure)/Blind/Visually Impaired of H.P. - No Fee