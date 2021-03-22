HPSSC HPSSSB JOA Answer Key 2021 Out @hpsssb.hp.gov.in: Submit Junior Office Assistant Answers Objection before 29 March

HPSSC HPSSSB JOA Answer Key 202: Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Board (HPSSSB) or Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Junior Office Assistant (JOA), against post code - 817, on its official website. Candidates, who appeared in HPSSSB JOA Arts Exam i.e. on 21 March, can download HPSSSB Answer Key from the HPSSSB official website i.e. hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSSB JOA Answer Key Link given below. The candidates can download HPSSC JOA Answer Key, directly, through the link:

HPSSSB JOA Answer Key Download Link

Candidates having objection, if any, against any answer can submit their representation along with Documentary Proof to the office of HPSSSB on or before 29 March 2021 till 5 PM by post or by in person. Candidate should note that they are required to mention post name, post code, roll number, question booklet series number and question number. No objection will be accepted through email.

How to Download HPSSSB JOA Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the official website of HPSSSB i.e. hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Go to ‘Latest Notification’ Tab available on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on ‘Provisional Answer Key for the Post of Junior Office Assistant (IT) Post Code-817 (New) (Date: 22 Mar 2021)Submit’. Download HPSSSB JOA Answer Key PDF Take a print out for future use

HPSSSB JOA Result

The commission may release the result after considering all the objections sent by the candidates. HPSSC JOA Result is expected in the month of April or May 2021. However, there is no official update regarding this.