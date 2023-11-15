HSSC Group D Result 2023: Date, Haryana CET Score Card on hssc.gov.in

HSSC CET Group D Result 2023 will soon be published on the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in. It is likely to be released in the second week of December 2023. Read on to know everything about Haryana CET Group D Result 2023 and learn the steps to download HSSC CET Scorecard here.

HSSC CET Group D Result Date 2023: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will be releasing the HSSC CET Group D Result 2023 anytime soon. The exams were conducted on October 21 and 22 at various designated centres in Haryana. Candidates who have appeared for the exam shall note that the provisional answer key was issued on November 10 and the last date to challenge the tentative response sheet was November 13. Now, the commission will release the Haryana CET Result 2023 anytime soon on its official website, hssc.gov.in.

Although the authorities are yet to announce the HSSC CET Group D Result date, candidates can expect it to be released in the second week of December 2023. Check out all the details pertaining to HSSC CET Group D Result 2023 including the expected release date and other important information here.

HSSC CET Group D Result 2023

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will release the HSSC CET Group D Result 2023 at hssc.gov.in soon. The conducting authorities are yet to announce the exact release date for the same. However, based on the previous year's analysis, it is expected to be released in the second week of December 2023. The commission will release the Haryana CET result in PDF format, mentioning the names of eligible candidates for the next stage of the selection process.

What is the Expected Release Date of Haryana CET Group D Result 2023?

As per the previous year trends, the commission releases the Haryana CET Result one month after the provisional answer key. Hence, candidates can expect the HSSC CET Group D Result to be released in the second week of December 2023. You can bookmark this page to stay updated with all the latest updates on the Haryana Group D result.

Haryana CET Group D Result 2023 Date Events Important Dates Registration dates June 05 to July 06 HSSC CET Group D admit card October 15 HSSC CET Exam Date 2023 October 21 and 22 Answer Key release date November 10 HSSC CET Group D Result Release Date 2nd week of December 2023 (Tentative)

HSSC CET Group D Result 2023 Link

As per the data released by the commission, a total of 13.75 lakh candidates registered for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test. Out of these, 8.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The result for the same will be released in PDF format on the official website. We will update the direct link to download the Haryana CET Result 2023 PDF here for your convenience.

Haryana CET Group D Result 2023 PDF (To be activated)

Steps to Check HSSC CET Group D Result 2023

Upon declaration of the result, the test takers can follow the below steps to view their results:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Result tab provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the" Haryana CET Group D Result 2023 Link".

Step 4: Enter the Registration number, Date of birth, and Captcha.

Step 5: The Haryana CET Result PDF will be displayed on the screen. Review it carefully.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

Details Mentioned on Haryana CET Group D Scorecard 2023

HSSC Group D Result 2023 will be released online and the candidates must check the following details mentioned on their scorecards.