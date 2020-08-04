HSSC Clerk Result 2019 List Available @hssc.gov.in for Various Posts, Scrutiny of Documents Via Online Mode Against Advt. No. 05/2019 Starts from 5 Aug

HSSC Clerk Result 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released HSSC Clerk Result 2019 against the advertisement number 05/2019 on its website. All candidates appeared in the HSSC Clerk 2020 Exam can download HSSC Clerk Result Notification through the official website or directly by clicking on the hyperlinked links provided in this article.

All selected candidates whose Roll Number is given in the HSSC Clerk Result 2019 PDF File can appear for Scrutiny of Documents which is scheduled to be held from 5 August 2020 to 7 August 2020 through online mode. All candidates are required to upload all the required documents with scrutiny form from 05 August 2020 to 07 August 2020 after which link will be disabled.

The candidates do not need to appear or physically present in the office of Commission with documents as the scrutiny will be carried out online only and no documents will be taken through offline mode/manually.

The commission had conducted HSSC Clerk Exam 2019 on 21 September 2019, 22 September 2019 and 23 September 2019 for the post of Clerk For Various Boards/Corporations/Departments, Haryana. The result for the same now has been uploaded at Haryana Staff Selection Commission Website. Candidates can download HSSC Clerk 05/2019 Result by clicking on the provided link.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is conducting this exam to recruit around 4858 vacancies of clerk all over India. For which, around 10 Lakhs of candidates appeared in the exam. The online application procedure for HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019 advt 05/2019 was started from 24 June to 30 July 2019.

Download HSSC Clerk Result 2019 05/2019 PDF

Official Website