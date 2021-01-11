HSSC Gram Sachiv 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Exam Analysis (9th & 10th Jan), Difficulty Level & Good Attempts|Answer Key will release @hssc.gov.in

HSSC Gram Sachiv 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks & Exam Analysis (9th & 10th Jan): HSSC 2019-2021 Exam for the recruitment of 697 Gram Sachiv Posts in Development & Panchayat Department, Haryana was conducted on 9th & 10th January 2021 in two shifts (Morning Shift - 10:30 AM to 12 Noon and Evening Shift - 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM). The break-up of Haryana 2021 Gram Sachiv 697 Vacancies:

Category HSSC Gram Sachiv Vacancies Gen 287 SC 162 BCA 107 BCB 74 EWS 67 Total 697

HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Written Exam Analysis (9th & 10th January 2021)

As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the difficulty of the exam was of ‘Moderate’ Level. The 90 marks of written examination were divided into parts comprising:-

HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Written Exam Pattern Subjects Weightage/ Marks Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable for the post 75%/ 67-68 Marks Easy to Moderate (50 to 55) History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana 25%/ 22-23 Marks Moderate (10 to 12) Total 90 Marks Moderate (65 to 70)

Expected Cut-Off Marks for HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Exam

The difficulty level of questions asked in the exam consisted of ‘Easy to Moderate’ level. The selection process of HSSC 2021 Recruitment for the posts of Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv shall consist of a Written Exam and Socio-Economic criteria and experience. The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the posts shall comprise of total 100 marks, as detailed below:

HSSC 2021 Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv Exam Pattern S.No. Exam Name Marks 1 Written Exam 90 2 Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience 10

Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off Marks for HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Exam Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks) General 65 to 70 Marks Scheduled caste (SC) 58 to 63 Marks Backward Classes-A (BCA) 62 to 67 Marks Backward Classes-B (BCB) 60 to 65 Marks EWS 62 to 67 Marks

Official Cut-Off Marks & Answer Key for HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Exam

HSSC will release a merit list of the candidates who will be shortlisted for the document verification process. The cut off and merit list will be uploaded at hssc.gov.in in PDF format.

HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Socio-Economic Criteria & Experience – 10 Marks

The marks for Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience shall be allocated as follows: