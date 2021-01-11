HSSC Gram Sachiv 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Exam Analysis (9th & 10th Jan), Difficulty Level & Good Attempts|Answer Key will release @hssc.gov.in
HSSC Gram Sachiv 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks & Exam Analysis (9th & 10th Jan): Check Expected Cut-Off & Detailed Exam Analysis of HSSC Gram Sachiv 2021 Exam held on 9th & 10th January 2021. The Official Cut-Off Marks and Answer Key will get released at hssc.gov.in.
HSSC Gram Sachiv 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks & Exam Analysis (9th & 10th Jan): HSSC 2019-2021 Exam for the recruitment of 697 Gram Sachiv Posts in Development & Panchayat Department, Haryana was conducted on 9th & 10th January 2021 in two shifts (Morning Shift - 10:30 AM to 12 Noon and Evening Shift - 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM). The break-up of Haryana 2021 Gram Sachiv 697 Vacancies:
|
Category
|
HSSC Gram Sachiv Vacancies
|
Gen
|
287
|
SC
|
162
|
BCA
|
107
|
BCB
|
74
|
EWS
|
67
|
Total
|
697
HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Written Exam Analysis (9th & 10th January 2021)
As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the difficulty of the exam was of ‘Moderate’ Level. The 90 marks of written examination were divided into parts comprising:-
|
HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Written Exam Pattern
|
|
Subjects
|
Weightage/ Marks
|
Difficulty Level (Good Attempts)
|
General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable for the post
|
75%/ 67-68 Marks
|
Easy to Moderate (50 to 55)
|
History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana
|
25%/ 22-23 Marks
|
Moderate (10 to 12)
|
Total
|
90 Marks
|
Moderate (65 to 70)
Check HSSC 2021 Exam Patten & Syllabus in Detail
Expected Cut-Off Marks for HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Exam
The difficulty level of questions asked in the exam consisted of ‘Easy to Moderate’ level. The selection process of HSSC 2021 Recruitment for the posts of Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv shall consist of a Written Exam and Socio-Economic criteria and experience. The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the posts shall comprise of total 100 marks, as detailed below:
|
HSSC 2021 Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv Exam Pattern
|
S.No.
|
Exam Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Written Exam
|
90
|
2
|
Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience
|
10
Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off Marks for HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off for HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Exam
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks)
|
General
|
65 to 70 Marks
|
Scheduled caste (SC)
|
58 to 63 Marks
|
Backward Classes-A (BCA)
|
62 to 67 Marks
|
Backward Classes-B (BCB)
|
60 to 65 Marks
|
EWS
|
62 to 67 Marks
Get Latest updates on SSC CGL 2021 Exam
Official Cut-Off Marks & Answer Key for HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Exam
HSSC will release a merit list of the candidates who will be shortlisted for the document verification process. The cut off and merit list will be uploaded at hssc.gov.in in PDF format.
HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Socio-Economic Criteria & Experience – 10 Marks
The marks for Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience shall be allocated as follows:
|
Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience
|
Marks
|
If neither the applicant nor any person from among the applicant’s family viz father, mother, spouse, brother, and Son is, was or has been a regular employee in any Department/ Board/ Corporation/ Company/ Statutory Body/ Commission/ Authority of Government of Haryana or any other State Government or Government of India
|
5 Marks
|
If the applicant is:
(i) A widow; or
(ii) The first or the second child and his father had died before attaining the age of 42 years: or
(iii) The first or the second child and his father had died before the applicant had attained the age of 15 years
|
5 Marks
|
If the applicant belongs to such a denotified tribe (Vimukt Jatis and Tapriwas Jatis) or Nomadic tribe of the State of Haryana which is neither a Scheduled Caste nor a Backward Class
|
5 Marks
|
Experience:
One-half (=0.5) mark for each year or part thereof exceeding six month of experience, out of a maximum of sixteen years, on the same or a higher post in any Department/ Board/ Corporation/ Company/ Statutory Body/ Commission/ Authority of Government of Haryana. No marks shall be awarded for any period less than six months.
|
A maximum of 8 marks
|
No applicant shall be given more than 10 marks for socio economic criteria and experience under any circumstances
|
Total 10 Marks