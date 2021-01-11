HSSC Gram Sachiv 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Exam Analysis (9th & 10th Jan), Difficulty Level & Good Attempts|Answer Key will release @hssc.gov.in

HSSC Gram Sachiv 2021 Expected Cut-Off Marks & Exam Analysis (9th & 10th Jan): HSSC 2019-2021 Exam for the recruitment of 697 Gram Sachiv Posts in Development & Panchayat Department, Haryana was conducted on 9th & 10th January 2021 in two shifts (Morning Shift - 10:30 AM to 12 Noon and Evening Shift - 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM). The break-up of Haryana 2021 Gram Sachiv 697 Vacancies:

Category

HSSC Gram Sachiv Vacancies

Gen

287

SC

162

BCA

107

BCB

74

EWS

67

Total

697

HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Written Exam Analysis (9th & 10th January 2021)

As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the difficulty of the exam was of ‘Moderate’ Level. The 90 marks of written examination were divided into parts comprising:-

HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Written Exam Pattern

 

Subjects

Weightage/ Marks

Difficulty Level (Good Attempts)

General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable for the post

75%/ 67-68 Marks

Easy to Moderate (50 to 55)

History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana

25%/ 22-23 Marks

Moderate (10 to 12)

Total

90 Marks

Moderate (65 to 70)

Expected Cut-Off Marks for HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Exam

The difficulty level of questions asked in the exam consisted of ‘Easy to Moderate’ level.  The selection process of HSSC 2021 Recruitment for the posts of Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv shall consist of a Written Exam and Socio-Economic criteria and experience. The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the posts shall comprise of total 100 marks, as detailed below:

HSSC 2021 Patwari/ Canal Patwari/ Gram Sachiv Exam Pattern

S.No.

Exam Name

Marks

1

Written Exam

90

2

Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience

10

 Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off Marks for HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks)

General

65 to 70 Marks

Scheduled caste (SC)

58 to 63 Marks

Backward Classes-A (BCA)

62 to 67 Marks

Backward Classes-B (BCB)

60 to 65 Marks

EWS

62 to 67 Marks

Official Cut-Off Marks & Answer Key for HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Exam

HSSC will release a merit list of the candidates who will be shortlisted for the document verification process. The cut off and merit list will be uploaded at hssc.gov.in in PDF format.

HSSC 2021 Gram Sachiv Socio-Economic Criteria & Experience – 10 Marks

The marks for Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience shall be allocated as follows:

Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience

Marks

If neither the applicant nor any person from among the  applicant’s family viz father, mother, spouse, brother, and Son is, was or has been a regular employee in any Department/ Board/ Corporation/ Company/ Statutory Body/ Commission/ Authority of Government of Haryana or any other State Government or Government of India

5 Marks

If the applicant is:

(i) A widow; or

(ii) The first or the second child and his father had died before attaining the age of 42 years: or

(iii) The first or the second child and his father had died before the applicant had attained the age of 15 years

5 Marks

If the applicant belongs to such a denotified tribe (Vimukt Jatis and Tapriwas Jatis) or Nomadic tribe of the State of Haryana which is neither a Scheduled Caste nor a Backward Class

5 Marks

Experience:

One-half (=0.5) mark for each year or part thereof exceeding six month of experience, out of a maximum of sixteen years, on the same or a higher post in any Department/ Board/ Corporation/ Company/ Statutory Body/ Commission/ Authority of Government of Haryana. No marks shall be awarded for any period less than six months.

A maximum of 8 marks

No applicant shall be given more than 10 marks for socio economic criteria and experience under any circumstances

Total 10 Marks

