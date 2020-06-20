HSSC Group D Result 2020: Download HSSC Group D Allocation List of 2949 Candidates @hssc.gov.in

HSSC Group D Result 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the allocation list for the post of GROUP-D of various Departments/Boards and corporation against Advt. No.4/2018 , Cat. No. 01. The Commission has allotted the department/boards and Corporation to the waiting candidates. Candidates can download HSSC Group D Waiting List from the official website of HSSC i.e. hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Group D Result PDF Link is also given below. The candidates can check details of the shortlisted candidates and name of the post given against concerned department through the link.

HSSC Group D Result PDF for Allocation List of Waiting List Candidates

A total of 2949 candidates are allotted with Group D Posts. As per the HSSC Group D Result Notice, “The candidates are intimated to report to their concerned department for joining on 24 June 2020 positively. All provisions of the SOP on preventing measures to contain spread of COVID-19 Shall be followed strictly.”

How to Download HSSC Group D Waiting List ?

Go to the official website of HSSC i.e. hssc.gov.in Click on the link 'Allocation list for the post of Group-D Cat. No. 01 (Waiting Candidates)' Download HSSC Group D Waiting List Result PDF Check the selected candidates list

HSSC Group D 2018 Batch 1 Exam was held on 17 & 18 November 2018 to fill 18228 Group D Posts such as Beldar, Waiter, Mali, Peon, Water Carrier, Water Carrier, Peon cum Chowkidar, Store Attendant, Animal Attendant, Gate Keeper, Field Man, Tyreman Helper, Cook, Labourer etc. in the Haryana State. Lakhs of candidates were appeared in the exam. On 20 January 2019, the commission has declared HSSC Group D Final Result.