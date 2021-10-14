HSSC SI Answer Key 2021 for Male Released: Download @hssc.gov.in

HSSC SI Answer Key 2021 for Male Candidates has been released by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on website - hssc.gov.in. Check Download Link.

HSSC SI Answer Key 2021 Download: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has uploaded the HSSC SI Answer Key and HSSC SI Question Paper on its website. Male candidates, who appeared in HSSC SI Exam on 26 September and 13 October, can download HSSC Answer Key from the official website - hssc.gov.in.

We have also given the HSSC SI Male Answer Key Link. The candidate can download Haryana Police SI Answer Key for the paper codes mentioned below through the prescribed link:

HSSC SI Male Answer Key Download Link:

Question Paper Code-1

Question Paper Code-0321

Question Paper Code-5

Question Paper Code-3 Set 2

How to Download HSSC SI Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the official website of HSSC website - hssc.gov.in Click on ‘Public Notice’ Tab Click on ‘Answer Key for the post of Sub Inspector (Male) , Cat. No. (26.09.2021) - Question Paper Code-1 3/2021’ or ‘Answer Key for the post of Sub Inspector (Male) , Cat. No. 01 (26.09.2021) - Question Paper Code-0321’ or ‘Answer Key for the post of Sub Inspector (Male) , Cat. No. 01 (13.10.2021) - Question Paper Code-5’ or ‘Answer Key for the post of Sub Inspector (Male) , Cat. No. 01 (26.09.2021) - Question Paper Code - 3-(Set II)’ Download HSSC SI Answer Key PDF Check answers

HSSC SI Result shall be released on the official website in due course.

The commission had invited applications for recruitment of 465 Sub Inspector (SI) Group C under Police department out of which 400 posts are for Sub inspector Male and 65 vacancies for HSSC SI Female.