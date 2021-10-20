HSSC SI Result 2021 Out @hssc.gov.in: Download Here, PST From 23 October

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has uploaded the result of Sub Inspector for male and female candidates. Download Here.

HSSC SI Result 2021 Download: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result of the written exam, held on 26 September and 13 October, for the post of Sub Inspector for male and female candidates, against Advt. No. 03/2021, Category No. 01 of Police Department, Haryana, Panchkula. Participants can download HSSC SI Male Result 2021 from the official website - hssc.gov.in. However, HSSC SI Result Link is available in this article. So, candidate can also download HSSC Result, directly, through the link:

HSSC SI Result Download

HSSC SI PST 2021

Candidates who qualified in the written exam will be called for the Physical Screening Test (PST) which will be held on 23 October 2021. The candidates can download HSSC SI PST Admit Card from the website i.e. www.hssc.gov.in from 21 October 2021 and report at the venue as per schedule mentioned in the admit card for Physical Screening Test. The candidates are advised to download two copies of original admit card (not to be photostated) and to be brought at the time of PST.

HSSC SI PST Result shall be announced on 24 October 2021.

Candidates who qualify PST will only be allowed to participate in PMT and those who qualify PMT will be allowed to participate in scrutiny of documents. The candidates who qualify PST shall come for PMT and scrutiny of documents on 25 October 2021 in Parade Ground,Sector-5, Panchkula. Only one admit card will be issued for PST and PMT and scrutiny of documents.

How to Download HSSC SI Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of HSSC website - hssc.gov.in

Click on link which reads ‘Result of Written examination (Knowledge Test) and notice to candidates for PST (Physical Screening Test) for the post of Sub Inspector (Male) Category No. 01’ given under ‘Result’ Tab

Download HSSC SI Result PDF

Check roll numbers of selected candidates