HSSC TGT Answer Key 2023 OUT at hssc.gov.in: Download PDF for SET A, B, C,D

HSSC Answer Key 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) published the answer key of the exam held for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) on May 6, 2023. The candidates can download HSSC Answer Key from the website of the commission.

HSSC TGT Answer Key for Science, Hindi, Maths, Urdu, Music, Sanskrit, Home Science, Physical Education. HSSC TGT Answer Key Link is also provided in this article.

HSSC TGT Answer Key Download Here

"The candidate may submit his/her objection from 08.05.2023 to 10.05.2023 upto 5.00 P.M. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission. The candidates are advised to clearly specify the objection along with Name of the post,Date of Examination, Paper Test Code, Set, objection type and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. The objections shall be considered by the Commission and it's decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done."

How to Download HSSC TGT Answer Key 2023?

The candidates can check the steps to check the answer key in this article

Step 1: Go to the website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Download HSSC TGT Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Take the print out of the answer key