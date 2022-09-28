HSSC TGT Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out) for 7471 Vacancies: Check Salary Here

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2022: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has 7471 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teachers. Candidates can check salary, eligibility, application process and other details here.

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2022: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is all set to hire candidates for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). Bumper vacancies are announced by the commission. So, interested people who are looking for teachers should apply from 05 October 2022 on the URL address i.e http://adv22022.hryssc.in.

The commission will fill up 7471 for English, Home Science, Music, Physical Education, Arts, Sanskrit, Science and Urdu. Applicants will be called to appear for a written exam for their selection.

Candidates applying for a post must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions. They can check the details regarding the same below.

Eligibility Criteria for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks

2 yesr Diploma in Elementary Education/D.El.Ed/B.Ed

The candidates should have Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher./Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed.)

They should have Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) Certificate of respective subject for the post applied, conducted by Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani.

HSSC TGT Age Limit:

18 to 42 years

HSSC TGT Salary

Rs.9300‐34800 with a grade pay of Rs. 4600/‐

HSSC TGT Important Dates

Event Important Date Starting Date of Online Application 05 October 2022 Last Date of Online Application 27 October 2022 Last Date of Online Fee Submission 28 October 2022

HSSC TGT Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Vacancy Details TGT English 1751 TGT Home Science 73 TGT Music 10 TGT Physical Education 821 TGT Arts 1443 TGT Sanskrit 734 TGT Science 1297 TGT Urdu 21

Selection Process for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2022

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:

Written Examination - 95% Socio-economic criteria and experience - 05%

How to Apply for Haryana TGT Recruitment 2022

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website of the commission from 27 September to 05 October 2022. They should take a printout of the registration no. and password screen for future reference of your

application status and for the reprinting of your online filled application form and eChallan form.

Fees:

General Male/Female - Rs. 150/-



Female (Haryana resident) - Rs. 75/-



SC/BC/EWS Male - 35

SC/BC/EWS Female - 18

HSSC TGT Notification - Click Here