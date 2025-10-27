ISRO SAC Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at isro.gov.in, Apply Now for 44 Technician B and Pharmacist A Posts - Details Here

ISRO SAC Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is a coveted destination for many aspiring job seekers who dream of securing a government job. Recently, ISRO has invited online applications for various posts including Technician B, Pharmachist and others. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test followed by skill test. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 13, 2025.
Here you will get complete details about ISRO recruitment drive application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
ISRO Recruitment 2025 Notification
Under the recruitment drive, organisation is set to recruit for the 44 various posts including Technician B, Pharmachist. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
|
ISRO SAC Recruitment 2025
|Notification PDF
ISRO Recruitment 2025: Overview
A total of 44 posts including Technician B and Pharmacist A are to be filled in different disciplines. Candidates can check below all the crucial details such as and important date, organisation, application process, category etc.
|Organization
|Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
|Post Name
|Technician B and Pharmacist A
|Vacancies
|44
|Last Date
|November 13, 2025
|Official Website
| http://www.isro.gov.in
ISRO Pharmacist 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for these posts should have requisite educational qualification to apply for these vacancies. You can check the details of the eligibility for these posts given below-
|Posts Name
|Educational Qualification
|Fitter
|Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Std. Pass) + ITI/NTC/NAC in FITTER trade
|Machinist
|Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Std. Pass) + ITI/NTC/NAC in MACHINIST trade
|Electronics Mechanic
|Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Std. Pass) + ITI/NTC/NAC in ELECTRONICS MECHANIC OR MECHANIC RADIO & TV trade
|Lab Assistant Chemical Plant
|Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Std. Pass) + ITI/NTC/NAC in LAB ASSISTANT (CHEMICAL PLANT) trade
|IT/ ICTSM/ITESM
|Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Std. Pass) + ITI/NTC/NAC in INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY/INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEM MAINTENANCE / INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY & ELECTRONIC SYSTEM MAINTENANCE trade
|Electrician
|Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Std. Pass) + ITI/NTC/NAC in ELECTRICIAN trade
|Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
|Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Std. Pass) + ITI/NTC/NAC in MECHANIC REFRIGERATION AND AIR CONDITIONING trade
|Pharmacist ‘A’
|Diploma in Pharmacy with first class
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
How To Apply For ISRO Technician B 2025?
The link for the application for on-line registration is available at the SAC web-sites https://www.sac.gov.in or https://careers.sac.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website http://www.isro.gov.in/CurrentOpportunities.html
Step 2: Click on the link ISRO recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation