ISRO SAC Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at isro.gov.in, Apply Now for 44 Technician B and Pharmacist A Posts - Details Here

ISRO SAC Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is a coveted destination for many aspiring job seekers who dream of securing a government job. Recently, ISRO has invited online applications for various posts including Technician B, Pharmachist and others. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test followed by skill test. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 13, 2025.

Here you will get complete details about ISRO recruitment drive application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

ISRO Recruitment 2025 Notification

Under the recruitment drive, organisation is set to recruit for the 44 various posts including Technician B, Pharmachist. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.