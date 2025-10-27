UP Board Exam 2026: Application Form Correction Last Date Extended to October 31

Spelling Errors : Spelling mistakes in the student's name or parents’ names

Candidates will only be allowed to change a few details from their application form to maintain data integrity. Concerned authorities can check the list of details they can edit in their UPMSP Class 10 and 12 application form:

What Details Can I Correct in the UP Board Exam 2026 Application Form?

UP Board Exam 2026 : The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the UP Board Class 10th and 12th application form correction deadline to October 31, 2025. Candidates who wish to change their name, subject, date of birth, and other details will need to visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in. The board will not extend the deadline, and no requests for revisions will be entertained by the board after October 31, 2025, under any circumstances.

How to Edit Details in UP Board Class 10th and 12th Form?

Students and parents must take a note that they cannot correct/edit their details on their own directly on the portal. In order to edit some details, students must reach out to their respective school principal, who then must compile all applications and submit them to the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) office along with the supportive documents.

Students are advised to adhere to the deadline and act promptly in order to get their details corrected, following the correct protocol.

