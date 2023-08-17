IAF Recruitment 2023 For Airmen (Group Y) Posts: Download Rally Schedule, Eligibility And More

IAF Recruitment 2023: IAF has notified for the Airmen posts on the official website. Check here the application process, how to apply, eligibility and more.

IAF Recruitment 2023 Notification: If you are 12th passed government job aspirants then you have a golden chance to become a part of the prestigious Indian Air Force. Yes, Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to conduct a recruitment rally for Airmen in the Group ‘Y’ posts soon.

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the recruitment test rally which will be held at Air Force Station Barrackpore, 24 Parganas (North), West Bengal from September 12 to 19, 2023.

Candidates should have certain educational qualifications including 10+2 / Intermediate / Equivalent Examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

IAF Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

September 12 to 13, 2023-Group ‘Y’/Medical Assistant

September 15 to 16, 2023-Group ‘Y’/ Medical Assistant

September 18 to 19, 2023-Group ‘Y’/ Medical Assistant (For candidates holding Diploma / B,Sc in Pharmacy).

IAF Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have passed 10+2 / Intermediate / Equivalent Examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English from Education Boards recognised by Central, State and UT with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and with 50% marks in English. OR

Should have passed two years’ vocational course with non-vocational subjects i.e. Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English from Education Boards recognised by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Candidates with Diploma / B.Sc in Pharmacy. Candidates should have passed Intermediate/ 10+2/ Equivalent Examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. In addition, Diploma / B.Sc in Pharmacy with minimum 50% marks in aggregate with valid registration from State Pharmacy Council or Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) at the time of enrolment will be mandatory requirement.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



IAF Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

All candidates who qualify Physical Fitness Test (PFT) will undertake a written test which will be objective type and question paper will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. Answers are to be annotated on the OMR sheet.

Duration of the written test will be 45 minutes and shall comprise of English (20 questions) as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA) (30 questions).



IAF Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply for IAF Recruitment 2023?

The recruitment test will be conducted per the details given in the notification. Only candidates having the domicile requirements and eligibility conditions can report at Air Force Station Barrackpore, 24 Parganas (North), West Bengal upto 10 AM (cut–off time) on 12 September 2023, 15 September 2023 and 18 September 2023 will be permitted to appear in the recruitment test.



