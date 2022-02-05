IAF Airmen Result 2022 to release soon on airmenselection.cdac.in for Group X, Y Exam, Details Here

IAF Airmen Result 2022: Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB), Indian Air Force is going to release results for the recruitment of Airmen Post. The board had conducted the Group X, Y Exam on 12 to 18 July 2021 across the country for airmen for Intake 02/21. Candidates who appeared in the IAF Group X, Y Exam 2021-22 will be able to download their results through the official website of IAF.i.e. airmenselection.cdac.in, once released.

Earlier, the IAF Airmen Result 2022 was to be declared on 31 January 2022 which got delayed due to administrative reasons. According to the reports, it is expected that the board will release the result today. All Candidates are advised to keep checking their email and CASB web portal regularly for the latest updates.

IAF Airmen Result 2021 (Phase 1) for 01/2022 intake will be releasing online only on airmenselection.cdac.in. IAF Airmen aspirants are advised to check their result by logging in with the registered email ID and password. Candidates who will qualify through Phase 1 will be eligible to appear in the Phase 2 Exam and able to download the IAF Airmen Admit Card for Phase 2 from the official website. The dates and time of the exam will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time.

Candidates will be able to download IAF Airmen Result 2022 directly through this article, once released. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website or this article for latest updates.

How to Check IAF Airmen Result 2021?

Visit the official website of CASB.i.e.airmenselection.cdac.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'IAF Airmen Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. The list of the selected candidates will be displayed on the screen. Enter your credientials and click on the submit button. Download IAF Airmen Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download IAF Airmen Result 2022 Link