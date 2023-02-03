IARI Assistant Result 2022 (OUT): Download ICAR Link Here

IARI Assistant Result 2022: Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) announced the result of the exam for the post of Assistant. Check Login Link Here.

IARI Assistant Result 2022: The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), announced the result of the online prelims exam conducted on 29 July 2022 (Friday) for the post of Assistant on the official website i.e. iari.res.in. Candidates can log in to the link provided on the official website. Shortlisted candidates are required to appear for IARI Assistant Mains Exam 2023. Candidates may check the status of the shortlisted/non-shortlisted for the main examination till 24 February 2023 by using his/her login credentials on the portal or using the IARI Assistant Result Link given below:

IARI Assistant Result 2022: Steps to Download IARI Assistant Result ?

The candidates can check the steps to check the assistant marks from the official website by following the steps provided below:

Visit the IARI website i.e. iari.res.in and go to ‘Recruitment’ Cell Click on ‘Declaration of Result of CBT(Preliminary) for the post of Assistant-2022’ Click on ‘cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/76960/login.html This will redirect you to a login page where you are required to provide the 'User ID' and 'Password' Download ICAR Assistant Result 2022

ICAR Assistant Cut-Off Marks 2022

IARI will release the cut-off marks of the computer-based exam on its official website. Candidates will be informed about the marks, and cut-off marks of the ICAR Assistant Prelims Exam only after the entire process of the Assistant Examination 2022 is over i.e after the declaration of the final result.

ICAR Assistant Exam Marks 2022

The dates regarding the main exam will be announced in due course. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website of IARI.

IARI Assistant Recruitment 2022 is being done for filling up 462 vacancies at ICAR Research Institutes. Selected candidates will get salary under Pay Level of 7th CPC Pay Matrix.