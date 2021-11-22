5 Women Who Became IAS At The Age Of 22

Get inspired by these 5 young women who cleared the UPSC Civil Service Exam and became an IAS officer at the age of 22. These are the Youngest Female IAS Officers of India. UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2022 would be conducted on June 5, 2022.

Get ready to know the youngest female IAS Officers of India, the women who have proved that no dream in the world is unachievable. UPSC Civil Services Exam is not an easy nut to crack, and cracking this hard nut at the young age of 22 is unimaginable. The UPSC Syllabus is one of the widest ones proposed by any examination body. So, if any candidate cracks this exam at the tender age of 22, it is commendable and inspiring at the same time. This means nothing is unachievable. India has been focusing on female education since Independence and here are some females who have proved their mettle. Their stories are as inspiring as any warrior. Check their success stories below.

List of Women Who Became IAS officers at 22:

Smita Sabarwal:

Smita Sabharwal is one of the most popular IAS of her age. A Commerce graduate from St Francis College for Women, Smita cleared her UPSC Civil Service Exam at the tender age of 22. She appeared for UPSC CSE 2000 securing an All India 4th rank. Smita Das, now Smita Sabarwal is married to IPS officer Akun Sabharwal. She is currently posted as Secretary to the Chief Minister (Government of Telangana) and also holds additional charge as Secretary of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department. She is most popularly known as People's Officer.

Swati Meena:

Swati Meena happens to be the youngest IAS officer of her batch in 2007. She hails from Rajasthan and got educated in Ajmer. Her father inspired her to appear for the Civil Services Exam and she secured 260th rank in UPSC CSE 2007 to become an IAS officer.

Her mother wanted her to be a doctor and in her young years, Swati has conveniently accepted this as her career path. However, she realised in class 8th that a civil servant is better when one of her relatives cleared the UPSC exam and his family's happiness had no bounds. She was so appalled that she worked hard to become an IAS officer at the age of 22. In her service, she was the one who had openly taken on the Mining Mafias of MP.

Simi Kiran:

Simi lived in Odisha's Balasore district. She became the talk of the town when she cleared the UPSC Civil Services at the age of 22. Simi happened to be the daughter of a Bhilai Steel Plant officer. She is an IIT Bombay graduate and the youngest girl from the state to clear UPSC CSE. She qualified for the exam in 2019 with an All India Rank of 31.

Ananya Singh:

IAS Officer Ananya Singh cracked the UPSC Civil Services in 2019 also along with Simi Karan becoming the youngest officer in her batch. She was also just 22 when she cracked the exam. Ananya has always been the topper of her batch wherever she went, be it her high school where she scored a whopping 96% and in 12th when she scored a 98.25% score. She studied in Delhis' Sriram College of Commerce and graduated in Economics honours.

Tina Dabi:

Tina Dabi needs no introduction. Her life has been an inspiration to many already. She is the youngest girl to clear the UPSC Civil Services in 2015 with All India Rank 1. She completed her graduation at the age of 20 years and after 2 years of preparation she became an IAS officer at the age of 22. Her marriage to Athar Amir Khan (AIR 2, UPSC 2015) raised much hoopla and her recent separation from her husband was also the talk of the town. She is the Joint Secretary of the Finance department of Rajasthan since 2020Tina's sister Ria Dabi has also cleared UPSC CSE 2020 with Rank 15 in her bag.

It is inspiring how these women have achieved this feat at such a tender age. They motivate all the young females of India to stop feeling shacked and utilise the resources with them to do wonders in their lives. It's never late to achieve your dreams and no boundaries are needed to be seen when one dreams to achieve.

