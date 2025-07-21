IB ACIO Notification 2025 Out: Apply for 3717 Intelligence Bureau ACIO Grade-II/Executive Posts

IB ACIO Notification 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the official IB ACIO Notification 2025 for 3717 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive. The official notification pdf contains the detailed information about the eligibility criteria, selection procedure, application fees, etc.
The IB ACIO 2025 online application procedure will start on July 19, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 10, 2025. To be eligible for IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed graduation or the equivalent from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 27 years.
IB ACIO Notification 2025 OUT
The Intelligence Bureau Notification 2025 for ACIO/Executive has been released at mha.gov.in on July 19, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 10, 2025. The candidates selected through Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 will be placed under Pay Level-7 (₹44,900–₹142,400) with additional allowances like DA, HRA, and Special Security Benefits. Earlier, IB released the short notice for IB ACIO Recruitment 2025; now the detailed notification pdf can be downloaded from the direct link below.
IB ACIO Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 must read the official detailed notification pdf that contains the required eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the link below to download the official notification pdf.
|
IB ACIO Notification 2025
IB ACIO 2025 Online Application Procedure
The online application for Intelligence Bureau Executive 2025 will start on July 19, 2025 and the last date to apply online will be August 12, 2025. MHA has also provided the helpline number (022-61087513) for candidates, which will be active between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm from Monday to Saturday. Candidates can click on the direct link below to apply online for IB ACIO 2025.
|
IN ACIO 2025 Apply Online Link
IB ACIO Notification 2025: Overview
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released a notification of the IB ACIO Exam 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive role. This is a Group ‘C’ non-gazetted position with significant responsibilities in intelligence gathering and national security. Check the table below for Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Post Name
|
ACIO Grade-II/Executive
|
Total Vacancies
|
3,717
|
Application Dates
|
July 19 to August 10, 2025
|
Eligibility
|
Graduation (any discipline), Age 18-27 years
|
Selection Process
|
Tier 1 (Objective), Tier 2 (Descriptive), Interview
|
Salary
|
Level-7 Pay Matrix (₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400)
|
Official Website
|
mha.gov.in
IB ACIO 2025 Vacancy Distribution
A total of 3717 vacancies has been released along with the official notification pdf. Check the table below for category-wise vacancy distribution of IB Executive Recruitment 2025.
|
Category
|
Vacancies
|
UR (General)
|
1,537
|
OBC
|
946
|
SC
|
556
|
ST
|
226
|
EWS
|
442
|
Total
|
3,717
IB ACIO Rescruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for IB ACIO 2025 must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for the IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria 2025.
Age Limit
Minimum Age - 18 years
Maximum Age - 27 years
Educational Qualification
Candidate must have completed the bachelors degree from the recognised university
IB ACIO 2025 Selection Process
In the Intelligence Bureau, candidates will be selected on the basis of a three-stage examination, such as Tier 1, Tier 2 and Interview.
Tier 1: Objective Test (100 Marks)
Duration: 1 hour
Sections:
Current Affairs (20 Qs)
General Studies (20 Qs)
Numerical Aptitude (20 Qs)
Reasoning (20 Qs)
English (20 Qs)
Negative Marking: 0.25 per wrong answer
Tier 2: Descriptive Test (50 Marks)
Essay Writing (30 Marks)
English Comprehension & Precis Writing (20 Marks)
Tier 3: Interview (100 Marks)
Personality test & security clearance.
