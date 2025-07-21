Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
IB ACIO Notification 2025 Out: Apply for 3717 Intelligence Bureau ACIO Grade-II/Executive Posts

IB ACIO Notification 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released 3717 vacancies for ACIO Grade-II/Executive. Online application procedures are open between July 19 and August 10, 2025. Download the official notification pdf and check other important details here.

Jul 21, 2025
IB ACIO Official Notfication PDF 2025 OUT

IB ACIO Notification 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the official IB ACIO Notification 2025 for 3717 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive. The official notification pdf contains the detailed information about the eligibility criteria, selection procedure, application fees, etc.
The IB ACIO 2025 online application procedure will start on July 19, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 10, 2025. To be eligible for IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed graduation or the equivalent from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 27 years.

IB ACIO Notification 2025 OUT

The Intelligence Bureau Notification 2025 for ACIO/Executive has been released at mha.gov.in on July 19, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 10, 2025. The candidates selected through Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 will be placed under Pay Level-7 (₹44,900–₹142,400) with additional allowances like DA, HRA, and Special Security Benefits. Earlier, IB released the short notice for IB ACIO Recruitment 2025; now the detailed notification pdf can be downloaded from the direct link below.

IB ACIO Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 must read the official detailed notification pdf that contains the required eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the link below to download the official notification pdf.

IB ACIO Notification 2025

PDF Download

IB ACIO 2025 Online Application Procedure

The online application for Intelligence Bureau Executive 2025 will start on July 19, 2025 and the last date to apply online will be August 12, 2025. MHA has also provided the helpline number (022-61087513) for candidates, which will be active between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm from Monday to Saturday. Candidates can click on the direct link below to apply online for IB ACIO 2025.

IN ACIO 2025 Apply Online Link

Click Here

IB ACIO Notification 2025: Overview

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released a notification of the IB ACIO Exam 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive role. This is a Group ‘C’ non-gazetted position with significant responsibilities in intelligence gathering and national security. Check the table below for Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025.

Aspect

Details

Organization

Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Post Name

ACIO Grade-II/Executive

Total Vacancies

3,717

Application Dates

July 19 to August 10, 2025

Eligibility

Graduation (any discipline), Age 18-27 years

Selection Process

Tier 1 (Objective), Tier 2 (Descriptive), Interview

Salary

Level-7 Pay Matrix (₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400)

Official Website

mha.gov.in

IB ACIO 2025 Vacancy Distribution

A total of 3717 vacancies has been released along with the official notification pdf. Check the table below for category-wise vacancy distribution of IB Executive Recruitment 2025.

Category

Vacancies

UR (General)

1,537

OBC

946

SC

556

ST

226

EWS

442

Total

3,717

 

IB ACIO Rescruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for IB ACIO 2025 must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for the IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria 2025.
Age Limit
Minimum Age - 18 years
Maximum Age - 27 years
Educational Qualification
Candidate must have completed the bachelors degree from the recognised university

IB ACIO 2025 Selection Process

In the Intelligence Bureau, candidates will be selected on the basis of a three-stage examination, such as Tier 1, Tier 2 and Interview.
Tier 1: Objective Test (100 Marks)
Duration: 1 hour
Sections:
Current Affairs (20 Qs)
General Studies (20 Qs)
Numerical Aptitude (20 Qs)
Reasoning (20 Qs)
English (20 Qs)
Negative Marking: 0.25 per wrong answer
Tier 2: Descriptive Test (50 Marks)
Essay Writing (30 Marks)
English Comprehension & Precis Writing (20 Marks)
Tier 3: Interview (100 Marks)
Personality test & security clearance.

