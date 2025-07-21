IB ACIO Notification 2025 Out: Apply for 3717 Intelligence Bureau ACIO Grade-II/Executive Posts

IB ACIO Notification 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the official IB ACIO Notification 2025 for 3717 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive. The official notification pdf contains the detailed information about the eligibility criteria, selection procedure, application fees, etc.

The IB ACIO 2025 online application procedure will start on July 19, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 10, 2025. To be eligible for IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed graduation or the equivalent from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 27 years. IB ACIO Notification 2025 OUT The Intelligence Bureau Notification 2025 for ACIO/Executive has been released at mha.gov.in on July 19, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 10, 2025. The candidates selected through Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 will be placed under Pay Level-7 (₹44,900–₹142,400) with additional allowances like DA, HRA, and Special Security Benefits. Earlier, IB released the short notice for IB ACIO Recruitment 2025; now the detailed notification pdf can be downloaded from the direct link below.

IB ACIO Notification 2025 PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for the IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 must read the official detailed notification pdf that contains the required eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the link below to download the official notification pdf. IB ACIO Notification 2025 PDF Download IB ACIO 2025 Online Application Procedure The online application for Intelligence Bureau Executive 2025 will start on July 19, 2025 and the last date to apply online will be August 12, 2025. MHA has also provided the helpline number (022-61087513) for candidates, which will be active between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm from Monday to Saturday. Candidates can click on the direct link below to apply online for IB ACIO 2025. IN ACIO 2025 Apply Online Link Click Here

IB ACIO Notification 2025: Overview The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released a notification of the IB ACIO Exam 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive role. This is a Group ‘C’ non-gazetted position with significant responsibilities in intelligence gathering and national security. Check the table below for Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025. Aspect Details Organization Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Post Name ACIO Grade-II/Executive Total Vacancies 3,717 Application Dates July 19 to August 10, 2025 Eligibility Graduation (any discipline), Age 18-27 years Selection Process Tier 1 (Objective), Tier 2 (Descriptive), Interview Salary Level-7 Pay Matrix (₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400) Official Website mha.gov.in