IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Short Notice Released for 3717 Executive Vacancies; Detailed Notification Soon

IB Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the short notice for the recruitment of approximately 3717 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO). Grade-II Executive in the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 official notification pdf is expected to get released on July 19, 2025.

The IB ACIO recruitment 2025 short notice contains the details, such as the expected number of category-wise vacancies, pay scale, required educational qualification, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the IB Executive Recruitment 2025. Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT IB has released the short notice for the recruitment of ACIO/Executives in the Ministry of Home Affairs, containing the eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, salary, etc. The detailed official notification pdf is expected to get released on July 19, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 Short Notice.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 PDF Download Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: Overview The IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Short Notice has been released for 3717 vacancies. Eligible candidates start preparing for the announced vacancies. Check the table below for IB Executive Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights. Aspect Details Conducting Authority Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Post Name Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO-II/Executive) Vacancies 3,717 (Expected) 5 Application Mode Online Selection Process Tier-I (Objective), Tier-II (Descriptive), Interview Salary ₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400 (Level-7 Pay Matrix) Official Website mha.gov.in IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Notification & Important Dates The official IB ACIO 2025 notification short notice has been released on July 14, 2025. The detailed notification is expected to release on July 19, 2025. Check the table below for IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates.

Event Date Notification Release 14th July 2025 Online Application Start 19th July 2025 Last Date to Apply 10th August 2025 Exam Date (Tentative) To be announced IB ACIO 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates interested in applying for the ACIO vacancies in the Intelligence Bureau must fulfil all the details, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university.

Basic computer knowledge is desirable

Age Limit (as of 10/08/2025)

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 27 years IB ACIO 2025 Vacancy Details The IB ACIO Short Notice 2025 has been released for 3717 vacancies. Check the table below for vacancy distribution. Category Vacancies UR 1,537 OBC 946 SC 566 ST 226 EWS 442

IB ACIO 2025 Selection Process In the Intelligence Bureau, candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in an online written test, a descriptive test and an interview. Check the details below for IB ACIO 2025 Selection Procedure

Tier-I (Objective Test – 100 Marks)

Duration: 60 minutes

Sections: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English, General Studies Negative Marking: ¼ penalty for wrong answers 1.

Tier-II (Descriptive Test – 50 Marks)

Essay Writing (30 Marks)

English Comprehension & Précis Writing (20 Marks) 14.

Tier-III (Interview – 100 Marks)

Personality and aptitude assessment IB ACIO 2025 Application Process and Fees Candidates interested in joining the Intelligence Bureau as an executive must apply online after visiting the official website, mha.gov.in. Click on the steps below to apply online

Visit the official website, mha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the apply online button of IB ACIO 2025 application form

Fill the required information and upload the relevant documents.

Pay the application fees and click on the submit button. The category-wise application fees is tabulated below. Category Exam Fee General/OBC/EWS Rs 100 SC/ST/Female/ExSM Nil Eligibility Criteria for IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Candidates interested in applying for IB ACIO 2025 must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for the IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria 2025.

Age Limit

Minimum Age - 18 years

Maximum Age - 27 years

Educational Qualification

Candidate must have completed the bachelors degree from the recognised university