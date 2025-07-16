IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Short Notice Released for 3717 Executive Vacancies; Detailed Notification Soon

IB Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the short notice for the recruitment of approximately 3717 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO). Grade-II Executive in the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 official notification pdf is expected to get released on July 19, 2025.
The IB ACIO recruitment 2025 short notice contains the details, such as the expected number of category-wise vacancies, pay scale, required educational qualification, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the IB Executive Recruitment 2025.
Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT
IB has released the short notice for the recruitment of ACIO/Executives in the Ministry of Home Affairs, containing the eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, salary, etc. The detailed official notification pdf is expected to get released on July 19, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 Short Notice.
IB ACIO Recruitment 2025
Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: Overview
The IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Short Notice has been released for 3717 vacancies. Eligible candidates start preparing for the announced vacancies. Check the table below for IB Executive Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
Aspect
Details
Conducting Authority
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
Post Name
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO-II/Executive)
Vacancies
3,717 (Expected) 5
Application Mode
Online
Selection Process
Tier-I (Objective), Tier-II (Descriptive), Interview
Salary
₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400 (Level-7 Pay Matrix)
Official Website
IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Notification & Important Dates
The official IB ACIO 2025 notification short notice has been released on July 14, 2025. The detailed notification is expected to release on July 19, 2025. Check the table below for IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates.
Event
Date
Notification Release
14th July 2025
Online Application Start
19th July 2025
Last Date to Apply
10th August 2025
Exam Date (Tentative)
To be announced
IB ACIO 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for the ACIO vacancies in the Intelligence Bureau must fulfil all the details, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university.
Basic computer knowledge is desirable
Age Limit (as of 10/08/2025)
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 27 years
IB ACIO 2025 Vacancy Details
The IB ACIO Short Notice 2025 has been released for 3717 vacancies. Check the table below for vacancy distribution.
Category
Vacancies
UR
1,537
OBC
946
SC
566
ST
226
EWS
442
IB ACIO 2025 Selection Process
In the Intelligence Bureau, candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in an online written test, a descriptive test and an interview. Check the details below for IB ACIO 2025 Selection Procedure
Tier-I (Objective Test – 100 Marks)
Duration: 60 minutes
Sections: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English, General Studies Negative Marking: ¼ penalty for wrong answers 1.
Tier-II (Descriptive Test – 50 Marks)
Essay Writing (30 Marks)
English Comprehension & Précis Writing (20 Marks) 14.
Tier-III (Interview – 100 Marks)
Personality and aptitude assessment
IB ACIO 2025 Application Process and Fees
Candidates interested in joining the Intelligence Bureau as an executive must apply online after visiting the official website, mha.gov.in. Click on the steps below to apply online
- Visit the official website, mha.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the apply online button of IB ACIO 2025 application form
- Fill the required information and upload the relevant documents.
- Pay the application fees and click on the submit button. The category-wise application fees is tabulated below.
Category
Exam Fee
General/OBC/EWS
Rs 100
SC/ST/Female/ExSM
Nil
IB ACIO 2025 Syllabus and Exam Pattern
The IB ACIO Executive Syllbus includes the subjects such as general awareness, quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning, english language, etc. Check the table below for subjects as well as important topics
|Subject
|Important Topics
|General Awareness
|Current Affairs, History, Geography, Science, Polity, Economy
|Quantitative Aptitude
|Percentage, Profit & Loss, Time & Work, Data Interpretation
|Logical Reasoning
|Coding-Decoding, Blood Relation, Series, Analogy
|English Language
|Grammar, Comprehension, Error, Spotting, Vocabulary
|General Studies
|Indian Constitution, Science & Tech, Environmental Studies
