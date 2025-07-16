Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Short Notice Released for 3717 Executive Vacancies; Detailed Notification Soon

IB Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released a short notice for 3717 ACIO-II Executive vacancies under MHA. Online applications are set to start from July 19, 2025. Check here for eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution and the short notice pdf.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 16, 2025, 11:29 IST
IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Short Notice
IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Short Notice

IB Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the short notice for the recruitment of approximately 3717 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO). Grade-II Executive in the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 official notification pdf is expected to get released on July 19, 2025.
The IB ACIO recruitment 2025 short notice contains the details, such as the expected number of category-wise vacancies, pay scale, required educational qualification, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the IB Executive Recruitment 2025.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT

IB has released the short notice for the recruitment of ACIO/Executives in the Ministry of Home Affairs, containing the eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, salary, etc. The detailed official notification pdf is expected to get released on July 19, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 Short Notice.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025

PDF Download

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: Overview

The IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Short Notice has been released for 3717 vacancies. Eligible candidates start preparing for the announced vacancies. Check the table below for IB Executive Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Post Name

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO-II/Executive)

Vacancies

3,717 (Expected) 5

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Tier-I (Objective), Tier-II (Descriptive), Interview

Salary

₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400 (Level-7 Pay Matrix)

Official Website

mha.gov.in

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Notification & Important Dates

The official IB ACIO 2025 notification short notice has been released on July 14, 2025. The detailed notification is expected to release on July 19, 2025. Check the table below for IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates.

Event

Date

Notification Release

14th July 2025

Online Application Start

19th July 2025

Last Date to Apply

10th August 2025

Exam Date (Tentative)

To be announced

 

IB ACIO 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the ACIO vacancies in the Intelligence Bureau must fulfil all the details, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university.
Basic computer knowledge is desirable
Age Limit (as of 10/08/2025)
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 27 years

IB ACIO 2025 Vacancy Details

The IB ACIO Short Notice 2025 has been released for 3717 vacancies. Check the table below for vacancy distribution.

Category

Vacancies

UR

1,537

OBC

946

SC

566

ST

226

EWS

442

IB ACIO 2025 Selection Process

In the Intelligence Bureau, candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in an online written test, a descriptive test and an interview. Check the details below for IB ACIO 2025 Selection Procedure
Tier-I (Objective Test – 100 Marks)
Duration: 60 minutes
Sections: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English, General Studies Negative Marking: ¼ penalty for wrong answers 1.
Tier-II (Descriptive Test – 50 Marks)
Essay Writing (30 Marks)
English Comprehension & Précis Writing (20 Marks) 14.
Tier-III (Interview – 100 Marks)
Personality and aptitude assessment

IB ACIO 2025 Application Process and Fees

Candidates interested in joining the Intelligence Bureau as an executive must apply online after visiting the official website, mha.gov.in. Click on the steps below to apply online

  • Visit the official website, mha.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the apply online button of IB ACIO 2025 application form
  • Fill the required information and upload the relevant documents.
  • Pay the application fees and click on the submit button. The category-wise application fees is tabulated below.

Category

Exam Fee

General/OBC/EWS

Rs 100

SC/ST/Female/ExSM

Nil

IB ACIO 2025 Syllabus and Exam Pattern

The IB ACIO Executive Syllbus includes the subjects such as general awareness, quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning, english language, etc. Check the table below for subjects as well as important topics

Subject Important Topics
General Awareness Current Affairs, History, Geography, Science, Polity, Economy
Quantitative Aptitude Percentage, Profit & Loss, Time & Work, Data Interpretation
Logical Reasoning Coding-Decoding, Blood Relation, Series, Analogy
English Language Grammar, Comprehension, Error, Spotting, Vocabulary
General Studies Indian Constitution, Science & Tech, Environmental Studies

 

