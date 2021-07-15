IB ACIO Tier 2 Admit Card 2021 Updates: Exam Date and Exam Pattern Here, Check Updates @mha.gov.in

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is going to conduct IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam 2021 on 25 July, as per reports. Check Details Here

IB ACIO Tier 2 Admit Card 2021: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is conducting IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam on 25 July 2021 as per reports. Candidates are qualified in IB ACIO Tier 1 will now appear for Tier 2 Exam and can check their time and venue of the exam on their admit card. Such candidates can check IB ACIO Tier 2 Admit Card Updates on official website of MHA i.e. mha.gov.in or directly through the link below:

IB ACIO Login Link

IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam Pattern

The exam will be descriptive type in nature of 50 Marks.

Section Marks Time/ Duration Essay Writing 30 1 Hour English Comprehension & Précis Writing 20 Total 50

Candidates who would qualify in the tier 2 will be called for the interview of 100 Marks.

IB ACIO Final Selection will be done for the post if Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III. It is to be noted that, the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc

IB Tier 1 Online Exam was held from 18, 19 and 20 February 2021 and the result was announced in the month of April 2021.

MHA had invited applications for filling up 2000 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer and Grade-II/ Executive Posts