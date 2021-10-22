IB ACIO Tier 2 Result 2021 Out: Download PDF Here

IB ACIO Tier 2 Result 2021: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the result of IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam conducted for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer and Grade-II/ Executive. The result has been prepared on the basis of combined performance in IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam held during Feb 18-20, 2021 and Tier-II exam held on 25 July 2021. Those who appeared in IB ACIO Exam can download IB ACIO 2 result from the official website of MHA i.e. mha.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, IB ACIO Tier 2 Result Link is given below. It is to be noted that the given PDF is not in the order of merit & has been prepared roll number wise (to be read horizontally) so as to enable the candidates to identify their roll numbers easily.

IB ACIO Tier 2 Result PDF for Selected Candidates

IB ACIO Tier 3 2021



The candidates whose roll number is available in the PDF have been shortlisted for Psychometric Test & Interviews. The admit card for the same would be sent at the registered email ID of the candidates.

As per the official notice "The candidates are also required to bring the duly filled forms/documents at the time of Psychometric Test as mentioned in the call letter. The candidates are advised to keep checking their Email ID about their dates/venue of psychometric test & keep themselves in readiness at a short notice. On conclusion of the psychometric test, interviews would commence after a gap of 10 days or so, the candidates are accordingly advised to keep themselves in readiness for interviews as well".

"While every care has been taken in preparation of the result, Intelligence Bureau reserved the right to rectify the errors and omissions, if any, noticed subsequently. It may also be clarified here that mere qualifying Tier-II exam does not confer any right to the candidate to claim his/her candidature for the post. The final selection would be based on combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II & Psychometric Test/Interview, which is further subject to satisfactory completion of character & antecedents verification followed by medical examination, etc".

How to Download IB ACIO Tier 2 Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of IB ACIO - mha.gov.in

Click on the link for the result 'Result of ACIO-II/Exe Tier-II Exam 2020 of IB (10.71 KB) pdf' given under 'WHAT'S NEW' Section

Download IB ACIO Tier 2 Result PDF

Check roll numbers of selected candidates

IB ACIO Recruitment is being done to fill up 2000 vacancies for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive.The candidates will be called for Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc. on the basis of Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III (Interview).