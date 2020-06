IB Recruitment 2020: 292 Vacancies for Security Officer, Research Assistant and Other Posts, Earn upto 1 Lakh

IB Recruitment 2020: Intelligence Bureau has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Security Officer, Research Assistant and Others under Ministry of Home Affairs. Interested candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts within 60 days (18 September 2020) from the date of issuance of this circular.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 60 days (18 September 2020) from the date of issuance of this circular.

IB Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Deputy Director/ Tech- 2 Posts

Senior Research Officer - 2 Posts

Library & Information Officer - 1 Post

Security Officer (Technical)- 6 Posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/ Tech - 10 Posts

Assistant Central intelligence Officer-I/ Executive- 54 Posts

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/ Executive- 55 Posts

Assistant Security Officer (Technical)- 12 Posts

Assistant Security Officer (General)- 10 Posts

Personal Assistant- 10 Posts

Research Assistant- 1 Post

Accountant- 24 Posts

Female Staff Nurse- 1 Post

Caretaker - 4 Posts

Junior Intelligence Officer-I/ Executive- 26 Posts

Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport)- 12 Posts

Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport)- 12 Posts

Security Assistant (Motor Transport) - 15 Posts

Halwai Cum Cook - 11 Posts

Multi· Tasking staff (Gunman) - 24 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Research Assistant, Accountant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Director/Tech- Bachelor Degree in Engineering [B.E or B.Tech or B.Sc(Engg)] awarded by a recognized University with 12 years of experience in the concerned field.

Library & Information Officer - Master's Degree in Library Science or Information Science or Documentation Science from a recognized University with 7 years of experience in Public or Institutional Library.

Senior Research Officer - Master's degree in Economics/Statistics/Business Administration/Management or Commerce from a recognized University or equivalent with 5 years of experience.

Assistant Security Officer (General) - Degree from a recognized University or equivalent with 2 years of experience.

Assistant Security Officer (Technical) - Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics/ Communications Engineering or BSc in Physics or Chemistry from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent with 2 years of experience.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for IB Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit the applications along with the documents to the Joint Deputy Director/ G, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Cham, New Delhi-21 on or before 19 Aug 2020. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying to the posts regarding qualification, experience, age limit etc.