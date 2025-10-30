IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Cut Off 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) conducts the Security Assistant (Motor Transport) recruitment exam to select qualified candidates from across the country. The IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Cut Off 2025 has not been announced yet. The official cutoff will be released after the exam and result declaration. Aspirants should have a clear understanding of what a cutoff means and the key factors that influence it, as this helps in setting realistic score targets for selection. IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Cut Off 2025 Overview The IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Cut Off 2025 will be published on the official website of the Intelligence Bureau after the examination and result declaration. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for updates regarding the cutoff marks and other important notifications.

Check the overview of the IB SA Motor Transport Cut Off 2025 in the table below: Particulars Details Exam Name Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Exam 2025 Post Name Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Factors Affecting Cut Off Number of applicants, exam difficulty level, total vacancies, and category-wise seat distribution Selection Process 1. Online Test 2. Driving Test cum Interview 3. Document Verification 4. Medical Examination Qualifying Marks UR: 30 Marks OBC: 28 Marks SC/ST: 25 Marks EWS: 30 Marks Official Website www.mha.gov.in IB SA MT Expected Cut Off 2025 The IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Cut Off 2025 will be officially released after the exam and result declaration in 2025. However, to help candidates understand the competition level, the IB SA MT Expected Cut Off 2025 has been shared below based on previous trends, exam difficulty, and vacancies.

The actual cutoff may vary depending on factors like exam difficulty, the number of candidates appearing, and category-wise vacancies. Candidates are advised to aim for a score higher than the expected cutoff to increase their selection chances. These expected marks can guide aspirants in setting a target score for their preparation. Candidates can check IB SA Motor Assitant Cut Off 2025 in the table below: Category Expected Cut Off (Out of 100 Marks) General (UR) 70 – 75 OBC 65 – 70 SC 55 – 60 ST 50 – 55 EWS 65 – 70 How to Check IB SA MT Cut Off List 2025? Candidates can easily check the IB SA MT Cut Off List 2025 through the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Follow the step-by-step process below to download and verify your cutoff marks.

Step 1: Visit the official website, www.mha.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the “Recruitment” section on the homepage and click on the link for IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Cut Off 2025.

Step 3: Find and open the “Cut Off Marks” or “Result PDF” notification.

Step 4: Download the PDF file and check the category-wise cutoff marks.

Step 5: Compare your obtained marks with the released cutoff to know your qualifying status.

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025 Factors Determining IB Security Assistant MT Cut Off 2025 The IB SA MT Category-Wise Cut Off 2025 depends on multiple factors that change every year. Understanding these can help candidates estimate their selection chances effectively. Number of Candidates: A large number of applicants usually increases competition, which may raise the cutoff marks.

Difficulty Level of Exam: A tougher paper may lower the cutoff, while an easier one can push it higher.

Number of Vacancies: Limited vacancies often lead to a higher cutoff, whereas more vacancies can bring it down.

Category-Wise Reservation: Cutoffs vary for each category, General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS, based on reservation policies.

Overall Performance: The average performance of all candidates in the exam also affects the final cutoff marks.