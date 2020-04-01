IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020: Check IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Result Updates @ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had conducted the IBPS Mains Exam 2020 on 19 January 2020 and the Re-Exam for some candidates was held on 08 February 2020 at various centres across India. Now, all the candidates who have appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the IBPS Clerk Main Result. As per the past trends , IBPS is expected to release the IBPSC Clerk Mains Result in the month of April 2020. However, there is no official update regarding the IBPS Clerk IX Mains on the official website www.ibps.in.

In order to download IBPS Clerk Mains Result, the candidates will be required to provide their login credentials viz. Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB along with Captcha for verification.

Candidates should note that Recently, IBPS has postponed the Provisional Allotment Rsult for IBPS Clerk (CRP- CLERKS- VIII) , IBPS Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (CRP –PO/MT -VIII), and IBPS Specialist Officer (CRP –Specialist Officers- VIII) due to Corona Virus (COVID-19) Outbreak in India. So, we can also expect IBPS Clerk Mains Result after the lockdown.

The level of IBPS Clerk Mains Exam was 'Difficult to Moderate'. Shortlisted candidate in Clerk Mains Exam will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations on the basis of their scores in main examination.

Last year, IBPS Clerk Mains Exam (CRP- CLERKS- VIII) was conducted on 20 January 2020 and the result for the same was announced on 01 April 2019. IBPS Clerk Mains Result Link was active till 30 April 2019.

This year, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published the recruitment notification for a total of 12705 post of Clerk (CRP CLERKS-IX for Vacancies of 2020-21) Posts. IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 was held on 07, 08, 14 and 21 December 2019. IBPS Prelims result was announced on 02 January 2020 and IBPS Mains Admit card was released 07 January 2020.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on this page for IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Result Latest Updates.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment Notification 2019-20