IBPS Result 2019-20 Out @ibps.in, Download IBPS Clerk Provisional Reserve List, IBPS PO Provisional Reserve List and IBPS SO Provisional Reserve List

IBPS Result 2019-20 for Clerk, PO, SO: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the reserve list for the post of Clerk, Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) and Specialist Officer under Provisional Allotment. The reserve list has been uploaded for IBPS CRP Recruitment VIII.

Candidates can download IBPS Clerk Reserve List, IBPS PO Reserve List and IBPS SO Reserve List on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment Reserve List, IBPS PO Provisional Allotment Reserve List and IBPS SO Provisional Allotment Reserve List Links are given below. Candidates can check the provisional allotment using their logins i.e. Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or DOB. IBPS Reserve List will be available for the candidates from 19 May to 30 June 2020.

Download IBPS Clerk Reserve List

Download IBPS PO Reserve List

Download IBPS SO Reserve List

“A reserve list contains 10 percent of the vacancies under each category, subject to the availability of candidates. This does not guarantee provisional allotment to/recruitment by the Participating Organisations. In the event of Participating Organisations providing further vacancies, provisional allotment will be carried out for the candidates in the reserve list”

How to Download IBPS Reserve List for Clerk, PO and SO ? Go to Official Website of IBPS i.e ibps.in Click on the Link - ‘Click here to View Provisional Allotment under Reserve List for CRP Clerks-VIII’ OR ‘Click here to View Provisional Allotment under Reserve List for CRP PO/MT-VIII’ OR ‘Click here to View Provisional Allotment under Reserve List for CRP SPL-VIII’ Now enter your logins details Download IBPS Clerk Reserve List under Provisional Allotment/ IBPS PO Reserve List under Provisional Allotment/ IBPS SO Reserve List under Provisional Allotment

The bank is soon expected to release the provisional result for IBPS CRP Clerks-VIII, IBPS CRP PO/MT-VIII and IBPS CRP SPL-VIII. The result was postponed due to COVID - 9 spread in the country