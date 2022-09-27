IBPS Clerk Score Card 2022 (Released) @ibps.in: Download Your Prelims Marks Here

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2022 has been uploaded by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on ibps.in. Students can check their individual marks here.

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the marks of the online prelims exam conducted for the post of Clerk (CRP CLERKS-XII) on 3rd September and 4th September 2022 so participants can download IBPS Clerk Marks 2022 from the link provided on the bank’s website - ibps.in. They are required to use their Registration No or Roll No and Password or DOB for login.

Candidates should note that the direct IBPS Clerk Score Card Link is provided below for the reference of the students.

How can I check IBPS Clerk Scores 2022 ?

Firstly, look for the website of the bank. Once you visit the website, you will see the link to download the score card named as ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-Clerks-XII’. Login into your account using your registration details. Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card.

IBPS announced the result of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam on 21 September 2022. Those students who found themselves qualified in the exam would appear for the main exam. IBPS Clerk Mains Exam will be held in October 2022. The bank will upload the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 anytime soon on its official website.

Students who clear the main exam will be called to appear for the provisional allotment which will be conducted in April 2023.

Provisionally selected candidates will be recruited at Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.