Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IBPS CRP RRB Score Card 2021 Released @ibps.in: Check CRP RRB X Officers Score Card Direct Download Link Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Score Card for the RRB (CRP-RRBs-X)  on its official website-ibps.in. Check direct Link here.

Created On: Oct 20, 2021 18:21 IST
IBPS CRP RRB Score Card 2021
IBPS CRP RRB Score Card 2021

IBPS CRP RRB Score Card 2021 Download: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Score Card for the  recruitment of Common Recruitment Process for RRB (CRP-RRBs-X) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers Scale I. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-X) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers  can check their Score Card through the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) i.e.ibps.in.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has uploaded the link to download the Score Card for CRP RRBs X Officer posts on its official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: IBPS CRP RRB Score Card 2021

In a bid to download the IBPS CRP RRB Score Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No / Roll No. and Password Date of Birth on the link given on official website. 

Process to Download: IBPS CRP RRB Score Card 2021

  1. Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Click Here to View Your Scores  of Online Main Examination for CRP RRBs X Officer Scale I’ flashing on the homepage.
  3. It will redirect you to the new page.
  4. Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth, verification code and other details.
    You will get your Score Card on the screen.
  5. Candidates can download IBPS CRP RRB Score Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Take Free Online IBPS - RRB Exams 2021 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.