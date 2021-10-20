IBPS CRP RRB Score Card 2021 Released @ibps.in: Check CRP RRB X Officers Score Card Direct Download Link Here

IBPS CRP RRB Score Card 2021 Download: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Score Card for the recruitment of Common Recruitment Process for RRB (CRP-RRBs-X) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers Scale I. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-X) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers can check their Score Card through the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) i.e.ibps.in.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has uploaded the link to download the Score Card for CRP RRBs X Officer posts on its official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link to Download: IBPS CRP RRB Score Card 2021
In a bid to download the IBPS CRP RRB Score Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No / Roll No. and Password Date of Birth on the link given on official website.
Process to Download: IBPS CRP RRB Score Card 2021
- Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads ‘Click Here to View Your Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP RRBs X Officer Scale I’ flashing on the homepage.
- It will redirect you to the new page.
- Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth, verification code and other details.
You will get your Score Card on the screen.
- Candidates can download IBPS CRP RRB Score Card 2021 and save it for future reference.