IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022 Released on ibps.in, Check Office Assistant & Officer Scale 1 Reserve List Here

IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022 has been released on ibps.in. Check IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022 PDF and other details here. 

Updated: May 27, 2022 13:05 IST
IBPS CRP RRB Provisional List

IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released for recruitment to the post of Office Assistant and  Officer Scale 1 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS CRP RRB X Office Assistant and  Officer Scale 1 Exam can download the reserved list from the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in. 

The board has uploaded zone-wise list of selected candidates on its website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can select the respective link within appeared. The easy steps to download IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022 are below. 

How to Download IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022' flashing on the homepage. 
  3. A link will be opened. 
  4. Now, select the state that you appeared for. 
  5. The result list will appear on the screen. 
  6. Download IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022 and save it for future reference. 

Direct Link to Download IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022 for Office Assistant

Direct Link to Download IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022  for Officer Scale 1

Candidates can directly download IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022 by clicking on the above link. 

 

