IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022 Released on ibps.in, Check Office Assistant & Officer Scale 1 Reserve List Here

IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released for recruitment to the post of Office Assistant and Officer Scale 1 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS CRP RRB X Office Assistant and Officer Scale 1 Exam can download the reserved list from the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in.
The board has uploaded zone-wise list of selected candidates on its website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can select the respective link within appeared. The easy steps to download IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022 are below.
How to Download IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022?
- Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads 'IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022' flashing on the homepage.
- A link will be opened.
- Now, select the state that you appeared for.
- The result list will appear on the screen.
- Download IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022 and save it for future reference.
Direct Link to Download IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022 for Office Assistant
Direct Link to Download IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022 for Officer Scale 1
Candidates can directly download IBPS CRP RRB X Provisional List 2022 by clicking on the above link.