IBPS PO 2020 Supplementary Notification Released @ibps.in: Application Link Reopens on 28 October; Vacancies Revised to 3517, Prelims Exam in 2021

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO 2020 Supplementary Notification to reopen the online application window under the CRP-PO/MT-X drive that was notified earlier in August 2020. The total number of vacancies for IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 have been revised to 3517. Candidates who were not able to apply earlier in August for IBPS PO 2020 exam can apply online now by visiting the official website ibps.in. The IBPS PO Registration and Application Process will be carried out during 28 October-11 November 2020. Here in this article, we have shared the direct link on which candidates can fill online application form for IBPS PO Exam 2020 without any hassle. For the ease of candidates, we have listed below the step by step process to fill the online form along with important details such as revised eligibility criteria, vacancies and exam date for IBPS PO Prelims 2020.

Candidates who would now apply for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 will have to appear for the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 examination that will be organised by the IBPS on 5 January/ 6 January 2020. The exam pattern and syllabus for IBPS PO Prelims exam will remain the same as notified in the IBPS PO Notification 2020 dated 4 August 2020.

Check IBPS PO Syllabus 2020

Who can apply for IBPS PO 2020 when the application reopens?

The following category of candidates can apply online for IBPS PO 2020 exam when the application window reopens:

- Candidates who failed to apply earlier during 5 August - 26 August 2020

- Candidates who will obtain the eligibility in educational qualification by 11 November 2020

Note: Candidates who had already applied for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 in the month of August and have appeared for the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam on 3, 10 & 11 October should not apply again now.

IBPS PO 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Duration of Online Application Proces 28 October to 11 November 2020 IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date 5 January 2021/ 6 January 2021 Release of IBPS PO Admit Card 10 Days before exam date

IBPS PO Revised Vacancy 2020

The IBPS has revised vacancies to 3517 for the recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee. These vacancies will be filled in the participating public sector banks in 2021-22, till the announcement of provisional allotment. Have a look at revised vacancies:

Revised Eligibility Criteria for IBPS PO 2020

The IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria 2020 remains the same as notified earlier in the notification dated 4 August 2020. However, the only difference is in the date of obtaining the educational qualification. Candidates who would obtain the eligibility in terms of educational qualification by 11 November 2020 can now apply for the IBPS PO/MT 2020 recruitment drive.