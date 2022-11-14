IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Final Cut Off Released: Check Category-wise & Section-wise Marks

Check IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Final Cut-Off marks (Category-wise & Section-wise) along with IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Result. IBPS PO Mains 2022 to be held on 26th November 2022.

IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2022: The Institute of Personnel Banking has released the official final cut-off marks and result for the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 that was successfully held on 15th and 16th October 2022 for the recruitment drive for the selection of 8432 Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India. As per candidates’ feedback, the difficulty level of the BPS PO Prelims 2022 was reported to be Easy to Moderate. Candidates who have qualified the Prelims exam will now be called to appear in the Mains exam.

IBPS PO 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download 7th to 16th October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th and 16th October 2022 Prelims Exam Result 2nd November to 9th November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

Section Total Questions Marks Medium of Exams Sectional Timing Reasoning Ability 35 35 English & Hindi 20 Minutes English Language 30 30 English 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 English & Hindi 20 Minutes Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

IBPS PO Prelims Final Cut Off 2022

The scores of online Prelims exam was obtained by adopting the following procedure:

(i) Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the corrected score after applying penalty for wrong answers.

(ii) The corrected scores obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the minimum difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions to arrive the equated scores.

(iii) Final scores in each test are rounded off up to two digits after the decimal point.

Cut-offs were applied in two stages:

(i) On scores in induvial tests

(ii) On total score, wherever necessary

IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Category-wise Cut Off Marks

Category Cut-Off Marks General (GEN) 49.75 Scheduled Caste (SC) 46.75 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 40.50 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 49.75 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 49.75 Hearing Impaired (HI) 17.50 Orthopedically Impaired (OC) 32.75 Visually Impaired (VI) 24.75 Intellectual Disability (ID) 19.75

IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Section-wise Cut Off

Section Total Questions Total Marks Category General/EWS SC/ST/OBC/PWBD English Language 30 30 9.75 6.50 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 8.75 5.50 Reasoning Ability 35 35 9.25 5.00

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022

IBPS has released the link to view the Result of Online Preliminary exam. Candidates who have cleared the Prelims will be shortlisted for the Mains exam. Candidates should note that the marks obtained only in the Online Main exam will be considered for shortlisting for Interviews and Final Merit Listing.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022