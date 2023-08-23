IBPS Recruitment 2023: PO & SO Application Date Extended Till August 28; Apply Online at ibps.in

IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2023 Date Extended: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notice regarding the extension of the last date for the post of Probationary officer/Management trainee/Specialist officer. Apply online at ibps.in.

IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2023 Last Date Extended: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the last date for submission of application for the post of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT 2023) and Specialist Officers (IBPS SO 2023). If you have not applied yet for these posts then you can apply for the same on or before August 28, 2023. for submission of online application for the post of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT 2023) and Specialist Officers (IBPS SO 2023). IBPS has released a short notice in this regard on its official website.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for the Probationary Officers/Management Trainees/Specialist Officer posts can now apply online for these posts on or before August 28, 2023 through the official website of IBPS-https://ibps.in.

You can check the corrigendum regarding the extension of last for the above posts below.

Direct Link To Download: IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2023 Last Date Extended Notice





It is noted that earlier IBPS had released the Probationary Officers notification for the recruitment of 3049 posts available in 11 public sector undertaking banks across the country. As per the notification released, the last date to fill out the application form for these posts was August 21, 2023. Now candidates can apply for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT 2023) on or before August 28, 2023.

Similarly, IBPS had issued notification to recruit a total of 1402 Specialist officer posts (IBPS SO 2023) on its official website. Now candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 28, 2023 through the official website.

How To Apply IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2023 ?

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.