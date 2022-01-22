IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis 22nd January 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS PO Mains 2021 on 22nd January 2022 successfully to fill up 4,135 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO Mains 2021 included an Objective Paper of 4 sections namely Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and a Descriptive Paper (Essay & Letter Writing). Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS PO Mains 2021 was Moderate and they were able to make 80 to 88 overall good attempts. As we know, candidates are required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the Interview. In this article, we have shared the IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis to share the Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam consisted of a total of 155 questions (MCQs) from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. There was a Descriptive Paper also which consisted of a total of 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay Writing.

NOTE: There was negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) was deducted for wrong answers.

Sections Number of Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes English and Hindi General/Economy/Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes English and Hindi Total (200 Marks) 155 200 3 Hours Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 30 Minutes English

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (22nd January 2022) Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Section Good Attempts Difficulty Level Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 25-27 Moderate English Language 16-18 Moderate Data Analysis & Interpretation 15-17 Moderate General Awareness 24-26 Moderate Overall Good Attempts 80-88 Moderate

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (22nd January 2022) Section-wise Exam Review

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Topics No. of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Puzzles 25 Moderate Data Sufficiency 04-05 Moderate Coded Blood Relation 02 Moderate Coded Syllogs 02 Moderate Machine Input Output (Shifting) 05 Moderate Coded Inequality 03 Difficult Coded Direction 02 Moderate Meaningful word (COAST) 01 Moderate Logical Reasoning 02-03 Easy to Moderate

Topics:

Concentric Rectangular Rearrangement: 8 persons Floor + Flat puzzle (4 * 4) + Blood Relations Parallel Rows: 3 rows Linear Seating Arrangement: 7 persons (3 verbal name + 4 consonant names) & Experience year Selection based puzzle: 9 people, 9 colours, 3 departments (5 questions)

Data Analysis & Interpretation

Topics No. of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Data Interpretation 16 Moderate Data Sufficiency 03 Easy to Moderate Quantity Comparison 02 Moderate Missing- Wrong Number Series 03 Moderate Time, Speed and Distance 03-04 Moderate Mensuration 03 Moderate Caselet (Boys-Girls) 03 Moderate

Topics:

1. Pipe & Cistern (4 questions)

2. Double pie-chart (4 questions)

3. Tabular DI (Logical DI) Speed, No. of Drifts & No. of Crash (4 questions)

4. DI- Market Value/Share Value (4 questions)

5. Missing/Wrong Number Series:

(1, t, 181, 350, 639, 1000) and (242, 251, 255, 280, 329, 450, 619)

Question asked: 2t + 1 = ?

Question asked: Find the number after Adding 2+2+2 to the Nearest prime number to the Missing Number.

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

Topics No. of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Banking Awareness 12-15 Moderate Current affairs 15-20 moderate to difficult

GA Questions Topics:

1. In SPACE Chairman 2. ARIIA (Atal Ranking) 3. PRALAY Missile Strike Range 4. TANSEN Samaroh 5. Sanjeev Mehta President of FICCI 6. Stand-up Indian Scheme [Loan Repayment Period] 7. ADB- Purpose of 250 Million Dollar Loan 8. Digital Payment Incentive Scheme 9. PMC Bank (Tenure) 10. Paytm collaboration with MoneyGram 11. Not a component of PM Kishan Sampada Yojna 12. BHARAT Series 13. PLI Scheme 14. First Credit Rating Agency 15. NITI Ayog Health Insurance (Top-5) 16. NPCI- Cross Border Remittance Payment 17. SBI (100 Cr. JSW) - CCPS fullform 18. 1st Feb (Union Budget Year) 19. PM UJJWALA Yojna (LED Bulb database question) 20. 2nd Largest bank (POS) 21. Largest Telescope 22. Big Basket & MMP 23. Report on Trend & Progress 24. Rank of Union Bank of India 25. H1 Visa 26. Nuclear Capacity 27. SBI- UBI Loan Account Method 28. The Vintchi Book 29. Namastey UK (Which Bank)

NOTE: There was no question asked from Static GK.

English Language

Topics No. of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension (Deforestation) 09-10 Moderate to Difficult Word Swap + Sentence Rearrangement 04 Moderate Inference Based 04 Moderate Word Replacement 04 Moderate Phrase Replacement 05 Moderate

Descriptive Paper (Essay & Letter Writing)

Essay Writing Topics – word limit 250 words

Surrogacy Modern Technology

Letter Writing Topics – word limit 150 words