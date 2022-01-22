JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis 22nd January 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis 22nd January 2022. Get the Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review in detail on Jagran Josh.

Created On: Jan 22, 2022 14:45 IST
IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis Difficulty Level Good Attempts Section wise Review
IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis Difficulty Level Good Attempts Section wise Review

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS PO Mains 2021 on 22nd January 2022 successfully to fill up 4,135 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO Mains 2021 included an Objective Paper of 4 sections namely Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and a Descriptive Paper (Essay & Letter Writing). Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS PO Mains 2021 was Moderate and they were able to make 80 to 88 overall good attempts. As we know, candidates are required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the Interview. In this article, we have shared the IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis to share the Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam consisted of a total of 155 questions (MCQs) from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. There was a Descriptive Paper also which consisted of a total of 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay Writing.

NOTE: There was negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) was deducted for wrong answers.

Sections

Number of Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 Minutes

English and Hindi

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

40

40

35 Minutes

English and Hindi

English Language

35

40

40 Minutes

English

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 Minutes

English and Hindi

Total (200 Marks)

155

200

3 Hours

 

Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)

2

25

30 Minutes

English

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (22nd January 2022) Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Section

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

25-27

Moderate

English Language

16-18

Moderate

Data Analysis & Interpretation

15-17

Moderate

General Awareness

24-26

Moderate

Overall Good Attempts

80-88

Moderate

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (22nd January 2022) Section-wise Exam Review

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Puzzles

25

Moderate

Data Sufficiency 

04-05

Moderate

Coded Blood Relation

02

Moderate

Coded Syllogs

02

Moderate

Machine Input Output (Shifting)

05

Moderate

Coded Inequality

03

Difficult

Coded Direction

02

Moderate

Meaningful word (COAST)

01

Moderate

Logical Reasoning

02-03

Easy to Moderate

Topics:

  1. Concentric Rectangular Rearrangement: 8 persons
  2. Floor + Flat puzzle (4 * 4) + Blood Relations
  3. Parallel Rows: 3 rows
  4. Linear Seating Arrangement: 7 persons (3 verbal name + 4 consonant names) & Experience year
  5. Selection based puzzle: 9 people, 9 colours, 3 departments (5 questions)

Data Analysis & Interpretation

Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Data Interpretation

16

Moderate

Data Sufficiency

03

Easy to Moderate

Quantity Comparison

02

Moderate

Missing- Wrong Number Series

03

Moderate

Time, Speed and Distance

03-04

Moderate

Mensuration 

03

Moderate

Caselet (Boys-Girls)

03

Moderate

Topics:

1. Pipe & Cistern (4 questions)

2. Double pie-chart (4 questions)

3. Tabular DI (Logical DI) Speed, No. of Drifts & No. of Crash (4 questions)

4. DI- Market Value/Share Value (4 questions)

5. Missing/Wrong Number Series:

(1, t, 181, 350, 639, 1000) and (242, 251, 255, 280, 329, 450, 619)

Question asked: 2t + 1 = ?

Question asked: Find the number after Adding 2+2+2 to the Nearest prime number to the Missing Number.

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Banking Awareness

12-15

Moderate

Current affairs

15-20

moderate to difficult

GA Questions Topics:

1. In SPACE Chairman

2. ARIIA (Atal Ranking)

3. PRALAY Missile Strike Range

4. TANSEN Samaroh

5. Sanjeev Mehta President of FICCI

6. Stand-up Indian Scheme [Loan Repayment Period]

7. ADB- Purpose of 250 Million Dollar Loan

8. Digital Payment Incentive Scheme

9. PMC Bank (Tenure)

10. Paytm collaboration with MoneyGram

11. Not a component of PM Kishan Sampada Yojna

12. BHARAT Series

13. PLI Scheme

14. First Credit Rating Agency

15. NITI Ayog Health Insurance (Top-5)

16. NPCI- Cross Border Remittance Payment

17. SBI (100 Cr. JSW) - CCPS fullform

18. 1st Feb (Union Budget Year)

19. PM UJJWALA Yojna (LED Bulb database question)

20. 2nd Largest bank (POS)

21. Largest Telescope

22. Big Basket & MMP

23. Report on Trend & Progress

24. Rank of Union Bank of India

25. H1 Visa

26. Nuclear Capacity

27. SBI- UBI Loan Account Method

28. The Vintchi Book

29. Namastey UK (Which Bank)

 

 

NOTE: There was no question asked from Static GK.

English Language

Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension (Deforestation)

09-10

Moderate to Difficult

Word Swap + Sentence Rearrangement

04 

Moderate

Inference Based

04

Moderate

Word Replacement

04

Moderate

Phrase Replacement

05

Moderate

Descriptive Paper (Essay & Letter Writing)

Essay Writing Topics – word limit 250 words

  1. Surrogacy
  2. Modern Technology

Letter Writing Topics – word limit 150 words

  1. Letter regarding bank statement
  2. Protection of Monument

