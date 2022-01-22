IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis 22nd January 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS PO Mains 2021 on 22nd January 2022 successfully to fill up 4,135 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO Mains 2021 included an Objective Paper of 4 sections namely Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and a Descriptive Paper (Essay & Letter Writing). Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS PO Mains 2021 was Moderate and they were able to make 80 to 88 overall good attempts. As we know, candidates are required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the Interview. In this article, we have shared the IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis to share the Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.
IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern
The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam consisted of a total of 155 questions (MCQs) from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. There was a Descriptive Paper also which consisted of a total of 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay Writing.
NOTE: There was negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) was deducted for wrong answers.
|
Sections
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Sectional Timing
|
Medium of Exam
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
45
|
60
|
60 Minutes
|
English and Hindi
|
General/Economy/Banking Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
35 Minutes
|
English and Hindi
|
English Language
|
35
|
40
|
40 Minutes
|
English
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
35
|
60
|
45 Minutes
|
English and Hindi
|
Total (200 Marks)
|
155
|
200
|
3 Hours
|
|
Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)
|
2
|
25
|
30 Minutes
|
English
IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (22nd January 2022) Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
|
Section
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
25-27
|
Moderate
|
English Language
|
16-18
|
Moderate
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
15-17
|
Moderate
|
General Awareness
|
24-26
|
Moderate
|
Overall Good Attempts
|
80-88
|
Moderate
IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis (22nd January 2022) Section-wise Exam Review
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Puzzles
|
25
|
Moderate
|
Data Sufficiency
|
04-05
|
Moderate
|
Coded Blood Relation
|
02
|
Moderate
|
Coded Syllogs
|
02
|
Moderate
|
Machine Input Output (Shifting)
|
05
|
Moderate
|
Coded Inequality
|
03
|
Difficult
|
Coded Direction
|
02
|
Moderate
|
Meaningful word (COAST)
|
01
|
Moderate
|
Logical Reasoning
|
02-03
|
Easy to Moderate
Topics:
- Concentric Rectangular Rearrangement: 8 persons
- Floor + Flat puzzle (4 * 4) + Blood Relations
- Parallel Rows: 3 rows
- Linear Seating Arrangement: 7 persons (3 verbal name + 4 consonant names) & Experience year
- Selection based puzzle: 9 people, 9 colours, 3 departments (5 questions)
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Data Interpretation
|
16
|
Moderate
|
Data Sufficiency
|
03
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Quantity Comparison
|
02
|
Moderate
|
Missing- Wrong Number Series
|
03
|
Moderate
|
Time, Speed and Distance
|
03-04
|
Moderate
|
Mensuration
|
03
|
Moderate
|
Caselet (Boys-Girls)
|
03
|
Moderate
Topics:
1. Pipe & Cistern (4 questions)
2. Double pie-chart (4 questions)
3. Tabular DI (Logical DI) Speed, No. of Drifts & No. of Crash (4 questions)
4. DI- Market Value/Share Value (4 questions)
5. Missing/Wrong Number Series:
(1, t, 181, 350, 639, 1000) and (242, 251, 255, 280, 329, 450, 619)
Question asked: 2t + 1 = ?
Question asked: Find the number after Adding 2+2+2 to the Nearest prime number to the Missing Number.
General/Economy/Banking Awareness
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Banking Awareness
|
12-15
|
Moderate
|
Current affairs
|
15-20
|
moderate to difficult
GA Questions Topics:
|
1. In SPACE Chairman
2. ARIIA (Atal Ranking)
3. PRALAY Missile Strike Range
4. TANSEN Samaroh
5. Sanjeev Mehta President of FICCI
6. Stand-up Indian Scheme [Loan Repayment Period]
7. ADB- Purpose of 250 Million Dollar Loan
8. Digital Payment Incentive Scheme
9. PMC Bank (Tenure)
10. Paytm collaboration with MoneyGram
|
11. Not a component of PM Kishan Sampada Yojna
12. BHARAT Series
13. PLI Scheme
14. First Credit Rating Agency
15. NITI Ayog Health Insurance (Top-5)
16. NPCI- Cross Border Remittance Payment
17. SBI (100 Cr. JSW) - CCPS fullform
18. 1st Feb (Union Budget Year)
19. PM UJJWALA Yojna (LED Bulb database question)
20. 2nd Largest bank (POS)
|
21. Largest Telescope
22. Big Basket & MMP
23. Report on Trend & Progress
24. Rank of Union Bank of India
25. H1 Visa
26. Nuclear Capacity
27. SBI- UBI Loan Account Method
28. The Vintchi Book
29. Namastey UK (Which Bank)
NOTE: There was no question asked from Static GK.
English Language
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reading Comprehension (Deforestation)
|
09-10
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Word Swap + Sentence Rearrangement
|
04
|
Moderate
|
Inference Based
|
04
|
Moderate
|
Word Replacement
|
04
|
Moderate
|
Phrase Replacement
|
05
|
Moderate
Descriptive Paper (Essay & Letter Writing)
Essay Writing Topics – word limit 250 words
- Surrogacy
- Modern Technology
Letter Writing Topics – word limit 150 words
- Letter regarding bank statement
- Protection of Monument