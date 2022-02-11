JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise & Section-wise

IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 Released. Check IBPS PO Mains 2021 Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise & Section-wise as well as Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2020 & 2019).

Created On: Feb 11, 2022 13:11 IST
IBPS PO Mains 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks Category-wise & Sectionwi-se
IBPS PO Mains 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks Category-wise & Sectionwi-se

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Expected Cut-off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS PO Mains 2021 on 22nd January 2022 successfully to fill up 4,135 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO Mains 2021 included an Objective Paper of 4 sections namely Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and a Descriptive Paper (Essay & Letter Writing). Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS PO Mains 2021 was Moderate and they were able to make 80 to 88 overall good attempts. As we know, candidates are required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the Interview. The IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 has been released. In this article, we have shared the IBPS PO Mains 2021 Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise & Section-wise as well as IBPS PO Mains Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2020 & 2019).

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam consisted of a total of 155 questions (MCQs) from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. There was a Descriptive Paper also which consisted of a total of 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay Writing.

NOTE: There was negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) was deducted for wrong answers.

Sections

Number of Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 Minutes

English and Hindi

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

40

40

35 Minutes

English and Hindi

English Language

35

40

40 Minutes

English

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 Minutes

English and Hindi

Total (200 Marks)

155

200

3 Hours

 

Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)

2

25

30 Minutes

English

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Expected Cut-off Category-wise

Category

Cut Off Marks (Out of 225)

General

81-85

OBC

76-80

SC

64-68

ST

50-54

EWS

73-77

HI

36-40

OC

59-63

VI

82-86

ID

51-55

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Expected Cut-off Section-wise

S. No.

Subject

Maximum Marks

Cut Off Marks

(SC/ST/ OBC/PwD)

Cut Off Marks

(General/ EWS)

1.

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

60

03-05

05-07

2.

English Language

40

07-09

10-12

3.

Data Analysis & Interpretation

60

04-06

07-09

4.

General Economy & Banking Awareness

40

05-07

08-10

5.

English Language (Descriptive)

25

07-09

09-11

IBPS PO Mains Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2020) Category-wise

Category

IBPS PO Mains 2020 Cut-off Marks

General

83.50

OBC

78.63

SC

66.38

ST

52.25

EWS

75.75

OC

61.25

VI

84.88

HI

38.25

ID

53.00

IBPS PO Mains Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2020) Section-wise

Section

General/ EWS

OBC/SC/ST/PwD

English Language

11.75

8.5

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

6.0

3.75

Data Analysis and Interpretation

8.75

5.75

General/ Banking and Economics Awareness

6.25

9.75

Descriptive Paper - English Paper (Essay and Letter Writing)

10

8.75

IBPS PO Mains Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2019) Category-wise

Category

IBPS PO Mains 2019 Cut-off

General

71.50

OBC

70.25

SC

55.63

ST

38.13

EWS

65.88

OC

46.13

VI

70.50

HI

41.00

ID

45.88

IBPS PO Mains Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2019) Section-wise

Section

General/ EWS

OBC/SC/ST/PwD

English Language

14.25

10.75

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

7.75

5.50

Data Analysis and Interpretation

5.20

2.50

General/ Banking and Economics Awareness

8.00

5.00

Descriptive Paper - English Paper (Essay and Letter Writing)

10.00

8.75

What next after IBPS PO Mains 2021?

Candidates who will qualify in the Mains examination will be called for the IBPS PO Interview Round that will be conducted by the Participating Banks. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered for the Interview.

The IBPS PO Interview is of 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for the interview round are as follows:

General/EWS Category: Minimum 40 per cent

SC/ST/OBC/PWBD Category: Minimum 35 per cent

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Analysis

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Result

FAQ

Q1. What are the deciding factors for IBPS PO Mains 2021 Cut-off Marks?

The IBPS PO Cut-off is decided based on the number of total vacancies, the total number of candidates appearing for the exam and difficulty level of the exam.

Q2. Is there a sectional cut-off in the IBPS PO Mains 2021?

Yes. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered for the Interview.

Q3. Is there a negative marking in IBPS PO Mains 2021?

Yes. There Is A Negative Marking For Every Wrong Answer Given By The Candidates. 1/4th Of The Marks (0.25 Of 1 Mark Question) Will Be Deducted For Wrong Answers.

Q4. What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in the IBPS PO Mains 2021?

Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS PO Mains 2021 was Moderate and they were able to make 80 to 88 overall good attempts.

Q5. When will the final cut-off for the IBPS PO Mains 2021 be released?

IBPS will release the final cut-off for the IBPS PO Mains 2021 officially with the declaration of the IBPS PO Mains 2021 Result (January/February 2022 Tentative).

Take Free Online IBPS PO 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.