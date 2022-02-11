IBPS PO Mains 2021 Expected Cut-off: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS PO Mains 2021 on 22nd January 2022 successfully to fill up 4,135 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MTs) across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The IBPS PO Mains 2021 included an Objective Paper of 4 sections namely Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and a Descriptive Paper (Essay & Letter Writing). Candidates shared their feedback that the overall difficulty level of the IBPS PO Mains 2021 was Moderate and they were able to make 80 to 88 overall good attempts. As we know, candidates are required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the Interview. The IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 has been released. In this article, we have shared the IBPS PO Mains 2021 Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise & Section-wise as well as IBPS PO Mains Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2020 & 2019).

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam consisted of a total of 155 questions (MCQs) from 4 sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. There was a Descriptive Paper also which consisted of a total of 2 questions on Letter Writing and Essay Writing.

NOTE: There was negative marking for every wrong answer given by the candidates. One-fourth of the marks (0.25 of 1 mark question) was deducted for wrong answers.

Sections Number of Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 Minutes English and Hindi General/Economy/Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English and Hindi English Language 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes English and Hindi Total (200 Marks) 155 200 3 Hours Descriptive Paper - English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 30 Minutes English

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Expected Cut-off Category-wise

Category Cut Off Marks (Out of 225) General 81-85 OBC 76-80 SC 64-68 ST 50-54 EWS 73-77 HI 36-40 OC 59-63 VI 82-86 ID 51-55

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Expected Cut-off Section-wise

S. No. Subject Maximum Marks Cut Off Marks (SC/ST/ OBC/PwD) Cut Off Marks (General/ EWS) 1. Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 60 03-05 05-07 2. English Language 40 07-09 10-12 3. Data Analysis & Interpretation 60 04-06 07-09 4. General Economy & Banking Awareness 40 05-07 08-10 5. English Language (Descriptive) 25 07-09 09-11

IBPS PO Mains Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2020) Category-wise

Category IBPS PO Mains 2020 Cut-off Marks General 83.50 OBC 78.63 SC 66.38 ST 52.25 EWS 75.75 OC 61.25 VI 84.88 HI 38.25 ID 53.00

IBPS PO Mains Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2020) Section-wise

Section General/ EWS OBC/SC/ST/PwD English Language 11.75 8.5 Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 6.0 3.75 Data Analysis and Interpretation 8.75 5.75 General/ Banking and Economics Awareness 6.25 9.75 Descriptive Paper - English Paper (Essay and Letter Writing) 10 8.75

IBPS PO Mains Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2019) Category-wise

Category IBPS PO Mains 2019 Cut-off General 71.50 OBC 70.25 SC 55.63 ST 38.13 EWS 65.88 OC 46.13 VI 70.50 HI 41.00 ID 45.88

IBPS PO Mains Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2019) Section-wise

Section General/ EWS OBC/SC/ST/PwD English Language 14.25 10.75 Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 7.75 5.50 Data Analysis and Interpretation 5.20 2.50 General/ Banking and Economics Awareness 8.00 5.00 Descriptive Paper - English Paper (Essay and Letter Writing) 10.00 8.75

What next after IBPS PO Mains 2021?

Candidates who will qualify in the Mains examination will be called for the IBPS PO Interview Round that will be conducted by the Participating Banks. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered for the Interview.

The IBPS PO Interview is of 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for the interview round are as follows:

General/EWS Category: Minimum 40 per cent

SC/ST/OBC/PWBD Category: Minimum 35 per cent

