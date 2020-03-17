IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2020 released @ibps.in: Download here directly; Interview Date soon

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on March 17th, 2020 released the scorecards of IBPS PO Mains 2019 exam held for the recruitment of 4336 vacancies of the Probationary Officers in public section banks. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO Mains in November 2019 under CRP PO/MT-IX recruitment drive can check their IBPS PO Mains scorecard on the direct link provided below. The qualified candidates have been shortlisted for IBPS PO Interview. The interview Date and Call Letter will be available soon at ibps.in.

Check & Download IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2019 – Direct Link

IBPS conducted the mains examination in November 2019. Candidate who qualified the IBPS PO Prelims 2019 exam were called for the mains. The exam was held in objective multiple choice questions format. Candidates were asked MCQs from four sections - General Awareness, English Language, Data Analysis & Interpretation and Reasoning & Computer Aptitude. The exam was of total 200 marks and there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. Candidates who managed to obtain IBPS PO Cut off marks have been declared as passed in mains exam.

Let’s have look at the complete process to check IBPS PO Mains scorecard:

How to download IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2019?

Step 1: Visit ibps.in

Step 2: Visit "Click here to view scores of … for interview"

Step 3: Enter your IBPS PO Registration Number, Password and Captcha Code

Step 4: Download your scorecard of IBPS PO/MT Mains 2019

When will IBPS conduct IBPS PO Interview for 2019 recruitment?

IBPS PO Interview Date will be revealed soon at ibps.in.

When will IBPS PO Interview Call Letter release?

IBPS will soon release the Interview call letters on its official website.

What are IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut Off Marks?

Have a look at expected cut off marks below:

Category IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut Off GEN 75-80 EWS 65-70 OBC 70-75 SC 55-60 ST 38-42 PwD 40-50

