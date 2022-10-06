IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022: Check When to Download @ibps.in

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is expected to conduct the prelims exam Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) Posts on 15 October, 16 October 2022 and 22 October 2022, as per IBPS Calendar. So, IBPS PO Admit Card shall be available this week i.e. ibps.in. However, the exam dates shall be confirmed on admit cards. You are advised to keep an eye on the IBPS website for the latest updates

The candidates will be required to download IBPS PO Admit Card using their credentials such as registration number and date of birth. Once they download the PO Admit Card, they are required to take a print out of the same and appear at the exam centre.

Students will have to attend an online exam on a computer. They will be given questions on English Language, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. The English language section will have 30 questions and 35 questions each to the other two sections. 30 minutes will be allotted to finish each section.

The bank will upload the IBPS PO Prelims Result in October or November 2022. Candidates who would qualify in the exam will be called for the IBPS PO Mains Exam in the month of November 2022. Afterwards, successful candidates in the mains will appear for the interview round in January/ February 2023. The interview will be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT with the help of IBPS.