IBPS PO Vacancy 2020 Increased to 1417 @ibps.in, Check Details Here

IBPS PO Vacancy 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), on 06 August, has updated the total of number of vacancies for PO/MT Recruitment 2020. The number of vacancies has been increased to 1417. On 04 August, the bank has released IBPS PO 2020 Notification on official website i.e. ibps.in. Earlier, a total of 1167 vacancies were announced. The candidates can check the revised IBPS PO Vacancy in the table given below. Let’s have a look:

IBPS PO 2020 Revised Vacancy - Category Wise

Category Number of vacancies SC 196 ST 89 OBC 300 EWS 142 UR 690 Total 1417

IBPS PO 2020 Revised Vacancy - Bank Wise

Bank Number of vacancies Bank of India 734 Bank of Maharashtra 250 Punjab and Sind Bank 83 UCO Bank 350

Candidates seeking to apply for IBPS 2020 should possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. The age of the candidates should be between 20 years and 30 years. They are required to apply online through the Common Recruitment Process (CRPPO/MT-X). The last date for submitting online applications for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee Posts is 26 August 2020.

IBPS PO 2020 Notification and IBPS PO Application Link

Successful applicants will appear for IBPS PO Pre Exam 2020 which is scheduled to be held on 03 October, 10 October and 11 October 2020 across India. The candidates who qualify in the prelims exam shall be called for IBPS PO Mains Exam 2020 followed by Personal Interview.

The candidates can check IBPS PO Online Application Link, Exam Pattern, Selection Process, Eligibility Criteria through the link given above.