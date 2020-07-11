IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 Exam: IBPS releases New Exam Centre Instructions for Social Distancing- Check Declaration

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to conduct the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam in August for the recruitment of over 9600 vacancies of Officer Scale 1, 2, 3 and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in the participating Regional Rural Banks. This year, over 40 RRBs are participating in the recruitment drive. Lakhs of candidates will be applying for the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 and would be appearing for the exam that will be held across various exam centres in India. Taking into consideration IBPS RRB 2020 as a highly competitive exam and the ongoing crisis of COVID-19 disease, IBPS has issued a set of guidelines and instructions to be followed by candidates at exam centres on the day of examination including the social distancing norms. Have a look at the new exam day instructions below in detail.

The spread of novel Coronavirus is on the spike at present in India. The disease is highly contagious and spreads from person to person. In order to ensure the safety of candidates and prevent close contact among the candidates, IBPS will be following "Social Distancing Mode of Conduct" for the IBPS RRB Prelims or Mains examinations. IBPS has announced all precautionary measures to be taken at the exam centres in its IBPS RRB Notification 2020. Candidates who would not follow these instructions will not be allowed to appear for the exam. So, go through these rules below.

Let's first have a look at the important details of the IBPS RRB 2020 Exam:

IBPS RRB Application Dates 1 July - 21 July 2020 IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam Date August 2020 IBPS RRB Mains 2020 Exam Date October/November 2020 IBPS RRB Vacancy 2020 9638 IBPS RRB 2020 Eligibility Criteria Check Here IBPS RRB Syllabus & Exam Pattern Check Here IBPS RRB Salary 2020 for PO & Clerk Check Here

IBPS RRB 2020: Social Distancing Mode of Exam & Instructions for Exam Centres

Now, let's go through the detailed instructions to be followed by candidates at exam centres and all precautionary measures that will be taken by IBPS for the conduct of exam:

Items allowed to be carried to Exam Centres Face Mask Gloves Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml) Transparent water bottle A simple pen RRB Admit Card, Original ID Proof, Photocopy of ID Card

Different reporting time at Exam centres

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020 will contain different reporting timings for candidates. Candidates should report at the centres exactly at the reporting time in order to avoid crowding. This move aims to ensure social distancing among the candidates who want to appear for the RRB exams.

Restricted Entry into Exam Centres

Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centres on the basis of their given time slot only. Candidates arriving late will have to face the consequences.

No display of Candidate Roll Number & Lab Number

This time, exam centres will not display the candidates' Roll Number and Room or Lab Number on their walls. Candidates will be informed about their Lab number in which they need to sit for the exam at the time of verification of Admit Card and ID at the exam centre.

Wearing of N95 Face Mask Compulsory

It is mandatory for candidates to wear the N95 face masks at the exam centres. Those who would not wear the masks will not be allowed to enter the exam centres.

Carry Gloves, Personal Water Bottle & Hand Sanitizer

Candidates need to carry their own gloves, personal water bottle and hand sanitizer at the examination hall. The sanitizer of only 50 ml is allowed to be carried.

No sharing among the candidates

In order to maintain social distancing norms, candidates will not be allowed to share their belongings with others be it pen or sanitizer.

Aarogya Setu App is a must

Candidates must download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones. The security guards of exam centres will check candidates' Aarogya Setu app status before allowing them the entry. If a candidate does not have a smart phone, he or she needs to bring signed declaration. Have a look at the declaration below.

If your Aarogya Setu app shows Moderate or High Risk Status, you will not be allowed to enter the centre. Post entry into the exam centres, you need to swtich off your phones.

Temperature Check

Candidates need to undergo temperature check at the entry point. Staff deployed at exam centre will check candidates temperature with Thermo Guns. Those with more than 99.14 degrees F temperature will not be allowed to enter.

Exit in orderly manner

Once the exam is over, candidates need to exit the centre in orderly manner to avoid crowding.