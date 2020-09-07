IBPS RRB 2020 Prelims Exam Postponed: IBPS to announce new dates soon @ ibps.in; Check Official Notice

IBPS RRB 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the exam dates of the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 Exam which was scheduled to be held on September 12-13, 2020. The IBPS will announce the new exam dates for the RRB PO, Clerk preliminary exams soon on its official website ibps.in. The official notice released by the IBPS regarding postponement of RRB exams reads out that the exam has been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances". Have a look at the official notice regarding the postponed exam date below.

Candidates who have applied for the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I, II, III posts have been waiting eagerly for the release of RRB Admit Card 2020 for online preliminary examination. With the exam being postponed now, the release of admit card has also been deferred. The admit card will now be released a week prior to the new exam date that will be announced soon. It is the right time for the candidates to utilise this time for the exam preparation. We have shared below some of the important links that will help you prepare well for the exam. First have a look at the IBPS notice:

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020

The IBPS released the official notification regarding the IBPS RRB 2020 exam in June 2020 for recruitment of 9638 posts in the regional rural banks. The IBPS RRB Application Process was carried out during July 1 - July 21, 2020. The IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam was scheduled to be held on 12, 13, 19, 20 and 26 September 2020 for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I. The exam has been postponed now and will be conducted on new exam dates.

IBPS RRB Study Material 2020

Prepare for the IBPS RRB 2020 exam through the study material mentioned below:

So, boost your preparations through the given study material and by practicing the mock test.