IBPS RRB 2025: Apply Online 2025 Ends Soon for 13217 IBPS Clerk Vacancies at ibps.in - Check Last Date, Eligibility and More

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 18, 2025, 18:32 IST

IBPS RRB 2025 Apply Online Last Date is approaching. Candidates who have not yet applied can complete their registration at ibps.in till September 21. A total of 13217 vacancies have been announced for Clerk posts across Regional Rural Banks. Find the direct IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025 Link along with eligibility, important dates, and steps to apply here.

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025 Last Date
IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025 Last Date

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online applications for IBPS RRB 2025 on September 21. With over 13,000 vacancies up for grabs, graduates are urged to submit their applications before the deadline. The application window opened on September 1, and candidates can download their application forms until October 6.

As per the schedule, this recruitment drive aims to fill 13,217 vacancies for Office Assistant (Clerk), Officer Scale I (PO), and Officer Scale II & III posts. The IBPS RRB Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on October 22 and 23 for the Officer Scale I post, and from December 6 to 14 for the Office Assistant post.

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The registration process for IBPS RRB 2025 will close on September 21. Candidates aspiring to join the Regional Rural Banks (क्षेत्रीय ग्रामीण बैंक) as Multipurpose Office Assistants or Officers across different scales can submit their applications through the direct link provided below. However, they must ensure that they meet all the eligibility parameters before submitting their applications, as failing to do so may result in rejection of their application.

IBPS RRB 2025 Highlights

Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Clerk, Officer Scale -1, 2 & 3

Vacancy

13217

Registration Dates

1 to 21 September 2025

Application Mode

Online

Application Fee

SC/ST/PWBD: Rs 175

Other Category: Rs 850

Recruitment Process

Officer Scale 1: Prelims, Mains, Interview 

Office Assistant: Prelims and Mains

Officer Scale 2 & 3: Single Exam, Interview

Salary

Varies for different posts

Official website

ibps.in

Also, check: IBPS RRB Syllabus and Exam Pattern

IBPS RRB Last Date 2025

As per the official IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 notification, the online application link for 10,277 Clerk vacancies will be deactivated on September 21. The Prelims exam is scheduled for October 22 and 23 for the Officer Scale I post, and from December 6 to 14 for the Office Assistant post. The IBPS RRB Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on December 28. Refer to the table below to know all IBPS RRB exam dates.

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025 Date

Activity

Dates

IBPS RRB Notification 2025 Release Date

31 August

Online Application Process Begins

1 September

IBPS RRB Apply Online Last Date

21 September

Last Date of Printing Application

6 October

IBPS RRB Preliminary Examination (Officer Scale-I)

22 and 23 November

IBPS RRB Preliminary Examination (Office Assistant)

6, 7, 13, and 14 December

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 & 3 Exam

28 December

IBPS RRB Online Application 2025 Link

The IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025 link for 13217 vacancies will remain active till 21 September. Those who are yet to submit their applications can click on the direct link provided below.

IBPS RRB Clerk Apply Online 2025 Link

Direct IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1, 2, 3 Apply Online 2025 Link

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025

A total of 13217 vacancies will be filled through IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 (CRP RRBs XIV) exam. These vacancies will be filled in 28 participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) spread across the country. Check the post-wise IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025 breakdown in the table below:

Posts

Vacancies

Office Assistants (Multipurpose)

7972

Officer Scale I (PO)

3907

Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer)

50

Officer Scale-II (Law)

48

Officer Scale-II (CA)

69

Officer Scale-II (IT)

87

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

854

Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)

15

Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)

16

Officer Scale III

199

Total

13217

How to Apply Online for IBPS RRB 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in or click on the direct link provided above.

Step 2: Click on the "Apply Online" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: If you are a new user, complete the registration process. Existing users can log in using their credentials.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details carefully.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

IBPS RRB Handwritten Declaration Text

To complete the IBPS RRB Application Form 2025, candidates will be required to upload a handwritten declaration as given below:

“I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true, and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”

IBPS RRB 2025 Application Fee

The application fee varies based on the candidate's category:

  • SC/ST/PWBD: Rs 175

  • Other Category: Rs 850

