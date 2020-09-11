IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2020 Released @ibps.in, Download Office Assistant Prelims Call Letter Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has, recently, published the admit card of preliminary exam for the post of Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) on its official website. IBPS RRB Office Assistant Exam will be held on 19 September 2020 (Saturday), 20 September 2020 (Sunday) and 26 September 2020 (Saturday). Candidates, who are going to appear in the exam on said dates, can download IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card from the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can also download IBPS Office Assistant Admit Card through the link, from today i.e. 11 September 2020 to 26 September 2020.

All the details regarding the exam such as venue and time are available in the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020. The bank has also released the admit card for Officer Scale 1 Post. The candidates can download IBPS Officer Admit Card through the link below:

Things to Carry at the Exam Centre:

Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY) Gloves Personal transparent water bottle Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml) A simple pen Exam related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.h.In case of Scribe Candidates –Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted in online mode and consists of multiple choice questions:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Reasoning 40 40 45 minutes Numerical Ability 40 40 Total 80 80

There will be negative marking of One-fourth mark for each wrong answer. The version of tests will be English and language as applicable to the state (under which application is registered). The questions will appear in English and the selected language as applicable to the state.

The candidates can practice for the exam through the official mock test released by the bank:

IBPS Clerk Result is expected to be released in the month of October 2020

IBPS RRB Clerk Selection Process:

The candidates who will score minimum required marks will be called for IBPS RRB Clerk Mains exam

IBPS Clerk Important Dates:

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Event Dates Prelims Exam 19, 20 and 26 September 2020 Result Tentatively in October 2020 Mains Exam Tentatively in October/November 2020

How to Download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2020 ?

Visit the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in and Click on "Download Online Prelim Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-IX -OA- (99.92% candidates have been allotted centre of their choice)" Now, click on “Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-IX -Office Assistants” A new window will open where you need to Enter your Registration No / Roll No, Date of Birth and a Captcha for verification Click on ‘Login’ Button IBPS RRB Clerk Call Letter will appear on your screen Download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card Take a print out for future use

The bank had invited applications for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 from 01 July to 21 July ) through Common Recruitment Process RRBs (CRP RRBs IX). A total of 9638 vacancies were notified out of which 4624 are for Office Assistant Posts

