IBPS RRB PO Interview Letter 2021 Released @ibps.in, Download CRP RRB X Group A Call Letter Here

IBPS RRB PO Interview Letter 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview letter for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs X) for Recruitment of Group “A” – (Probationary Officer) Officers (Scale-I, II & III). The candidates who have qualified for the interview round can download their call letters through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The board is going to conduct an interview round for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs X) for Recruitment of Group “A” – (Probationary Officer) Officers (Scale-I, II & III) tentatively from 8 November 2021 onwards. The candidates can download IBPS RRB PO Interview Letter 2021 by entering their roll number/registration number, date of birth and other details. The process of downloading IBPS RRB PO Interview Letter 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download IBPS RRB PO Interview Letter 2021?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on ‘IBPS RRB PO Interview Letter2021’ flashing on the screen. It will redirect you to the notification page. Now, click on the link that reads ‘click here to download interview call letter for CRP RRB X Officers Scale 1, 2, 3’. It will redirect you to the new window. Now Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download IBPS RRB PO Interview Letter2021 and save it for future reference.

Important Dates:

Commencement of Call letter Download 26 October 2021 Closure of Call letter Download 26 November 2021

All the candidates are required to produce documents at the time of the interview. Candidature of the candidates failing to produce such prescribed documents at the time of interview shall be summarily rejected without any intimation or notice and they will not be permitted to appear in the interview. Photo and IRIS Image captured at the time of mains exam shall be verified at the time of interview. Candidates can directly download IBPS RRB PO Interview Letter 2021 by clicking on the above links.