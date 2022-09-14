IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 (Out) @ibps.in: Download Link for CRP XI Officer Scale 1 Prelims Exam Here

IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on ibps.in. Candidates can check IBPS RRB PO Prelims Link and the steps to download it here.

IBPS RRB PO Result 2022: Those who appeared in IBPS RRB PO Exam on 20 and 21 August 2022 can download IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result by visiting the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). IBPS, on 14 September, announced the result of the online prelims exam for Officer Scale 1 which can also be downloaded by clicking on the IBPS RRB PO Result Link available below:

How to Download IBPS RRB PO Result from the IBPS Website ?

Step 1: First, you need to search for the IBPS website which is ibps.in

Step 2: Secondly, you visit the website where you can see the result link named ‘ Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs -XI-Officers Scale I14 Sep, 2022’

Step 3: After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to the login page where you are required to provide the login details such as your registration number or Roll Number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: Now, check the result

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future use.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam 2022

Students who are declared qualified in the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam will be called to appear for the main exam. They are required to download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card and appear as per the schedule and time. IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Date is expected in the last week of September or in October 2022.

What is IBPS RRB PO Score Card Date ?

The scores of all the candidates are expected to be released by next week on the official website of the bank. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for the link.

IBPS has a total of 8285 vacant posts under Common Recruitment Process XI for Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in 43 participating rural regional banks of India for which the applications were invited from 07 June 2022 to 27 June 2022.