IBPS RRB 2020 Clerk Exam Analysis Prelims (26 September): Memory Based Question Paper, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

IBPS RRB 2020 Memory Based Paper: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2020 exam on 26 September 2020 in 5 shifts. IBPS has released a short notice on its official website ibps.in directing the candidates appearing for the RRB Clerk Prelims 2020 exam to carry their Admit Card and other documents to the exam centre including the Photo ID Proof and follow the social distancing norms as specified by the IBPS amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For the ease of candidates who are going to appear for the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam for Office Assistant post, we have shared here the IBPS RRB Memory Based Question Paper on the basis of exam held earlier on 19 and 20 September 2020. Candidates should definitely go through the IBPS RRB Memory Based Paper below to know the types of questions asked in the exam, important topics and difficulty level of the exam.

IBPS RRB Syllabus 2020

In the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims 2020 exam, candidates will be asked a total of 80 multiple choice questions (MCQ). Of these total questions, 40 MCQs will be asked from Numerical Ability and 40 from the Reasoning section. Candidates will have to attempt these questions in cumulative time of 45 minutes. As the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam has been conducted earlier on two days, we have prepared a list of questions that were asked in each section on these two days below. Have a look at these questions before you appear for the examination to get a decent idea about the expected questions in the exam.

Check IBPS RRB Exam Analysis 2020

Let's have a look at the memory based question paper below:

IBPS RRB Exam Analysis & Memory Based Question Paper 2020

Reasoning Ability: This section tests the candidates' ability to think and judges their aptitude or knowledge for working in the banks. In this section, questions are generally asked from topics such as Puzzles, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Blood relations, Alphanumeric series, Figure Series and others. Have a look at the Memory Based Paper of the Reasoning Ability section below:

Topic Types of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Puzzles Seating Arrangement (Circular, facing outwards & centre) Seating Arrangement (Linear, North or South) Floor-Based Puzzle (4 floors & 2 flats) 10 Box Puzzle Test Colour based puzzle with variables Calendar (Month Puzzle) Moderate Miscellaneous Alphanumeric series Syllogism Direction Sense Coding-Decoding Blood Relation Order Ranking Easy to Moderate

Numerical Ability: This section tests how fast candidates deal with numbers with high accuracy. Candidates command over computation, numerical reasoning, data interpretation is tested in this section. The questions asked in this section are from topics such as Data interpretation, Number system, approximation, simplification, quadratic equation and others. Have a look at the memory based paper from the Numerical Ability section here:

Topic Types of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Data Interpretation Tabular Bar Graph Line Graph (Train with Coaches) Pie Chart (Set of 6 Questions) Easy to Moderate Missing Number Series 16, 25, 50, 99, 180, ?. 72, 79, 65, 93, 37, ? 4, 22, 43, 67, 94, ? Easy to Moderate Miscellaneous Inequalities (Quadratic Equation) Approximation Simplification Time & Distance Boats & Streams Time & Work Ratio & Proportion Percentage Profit & Loss Mensuration Averages Simple Interest & Compound Interest Easy to Moderate

The overall difficulty level of the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2020 exam was Easy to Moderate. In Reasoning Ability section, candidates were able to attempt around 32-38 questions and in Numerical Ability section, candidates were able to attempt around 28 to 34 questions. It is highly expected that the similar kind of questions will be asked in the exam shifts scheduled to be held on 26th September.

Watch this space for exam analysis and review of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2020 of 26 September All Shifts.