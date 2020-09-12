IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 Exam Analysis & Review (12th Sep-All Shifts): Difficulty Level ‘Easy to Moderate’, Check Good Attempts

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 Exam Analysis & Review (12th Sep-All Shifts): Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has started conducting IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 (PO) Prelims 2020 Exam. The exam was conducted in online mode across different exam centres in 5 Shifts while following the COVID-19 precautionary measures. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Analysis & Review of the IBPS RRB PO 2020 Exam held online on 12th September 2020 (All Shifts).

Check Last Minute Tips to Clear IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 held on 12th September 2020 (All Shifts)

As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam was of ‘Easy to Moderate’ Level. Let’s look in detail the type of questions asked in the exam, their difficulty level and the number of good attempts to clear cut-off marks this year:

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 Exam Analysis 12th September 2020 (All Shifts) Sections (Maximum Marks) Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) Reasoning Ability (40 Marks) Seating Arrangement (Circular – facing Centre or outwards & Linear – facing North or South), Syllogism, Inequalities, Alphanumeric series, Direction Sense, Floor-Flat Based Puzzle (4 floors and 2 flats), 10 Box Puzzle Test, Colour based puzzle with 3 variables, Calendar, Coding-Decoding (Chinese Coding), Blood Relation Easy to Moderate (28 to 33) Quantitative Aptitude (40 Marks) Approximation, Quadratic Equation, Missing Number Series, Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Profit & Loss, Time & Distance, Boats & Streams, Time & Work, Mensuration, Averages, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Data Interpretation-(Table, Bar, Pie Chart Set of 6 Questions) Easy to Moderate (23 to 28) Total (80 Marks) Easy to Moderate (53-60)

Check Detailed IBPS RRB 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Highlights of IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 Exam:

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.

Each question will carry equal 1 mark.

There is negative marking of one-fourth (1/4) mark for wrong answers.

Apart from English and Hindi, the exam was held in regional languages also.

There will be no sectional cut-off.

New exam day guidelines issued due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It is mandatory to have Aarogya Setu App installed on mobile phones

installed on mobile phones In case, candidates do not have Aarogya Setu App, they need to fill the self-declaration form.

Practice IBPS RRB 2020 Mock Test

Important Points to Remember after IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 Exam

Phase-II: IBPS RRB PO Mains Examination - Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination.

Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Phase-III: Interview - Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Interview.

Marks obtained in the IBPS RRB Mains exam will be counted for the Interview & final merit list. The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 Exam held on 12th September 2020.