Study at Home
Search

IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Expected Cutoff: Check Expected Cutoff for Officer Scale-1 Exam 2020 alongwith Previous Cutoff Marks

IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam Expected Cutoff: Check Expected Cut-Off of IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam Cut-Off marks which will be required to qualify for the Mains Exam. So, let’s have a look at the Expected & Previous Cutoff Marks for IBPS RRB PO Exam.

Sep 14, 2020 12:43 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Expected Cutoff: Check Expected Cutoff for Officer Scale-1 Exam 2020 alongwith Previous Cutoff Marks
IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Expected Cutoff: Check Expected Cutoff for Officer Scale-1 Exam 2020 alongwith Previous Cutoff Marks

IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam Expected Cutoff: IBPS conducted RRB PO 2020 Exam for Officer Scale-1 Posts in Online mode on 12th & 13th September 2020. Based on the difficulty level of the questions in both the sections – Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam.

Check IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 Exam Analysis & Good Attempts

IBPS is conducting the RRB 2020 Exam for recruitment of over 9600 Vacancies for the posts of Office Assistant Multipurpose (Clerk), Officer Scale 1 (PO) and Office Managers in the 43 participating Regional Rural Banks. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 Exam:

IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam (12th & 13th September 2020)

IBPS RRB PO 2020 Exam consisted of two sections – Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude consisting of objective multiple choice questions of total 80 Marks. The exam was held in online mode. There was negative marking of 1/4rd marks for wrong answers. The time duration of the exam was 45 minutes:

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

Reasoning

40

40

45 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

40

40

Total

80

80

Check Detailed IBPS RRB 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Expected Cut-Off Marks for IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam

Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level.  The marks of Prelims will be considered to shortlist candidates to qualify for IBPS RRB PO Mains 2020 Exam. The cut-off will be different for each state and category. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam:

Subject

Total Marks

Expected Cut Off

Reasoning

40

15-20

Quantitative Aptitude

40

13-18

Over All Cut Off

80

50-60

Candidates who will be able to crack the Prelims exam by fetching IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020 will be selected for the IBPS RRB Mains Exam.

Check IBPS RRB 2020 Salary

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2019, 2018, & 2017 Marks

Let's have look at the IBPS RRB PO Cut-Off for 2019, 2018 & 2017 Prelims Exam:

State Name

State-wise Cut-Off (General Category)

2019

2018

2017

Andhra Pradesh

58.50

52.50

47.25

Assam

41.50

 

 

Bihar

58

45.00

52.25

Chhattisgarh

55.50

53.50

47.50

Gujarat

43.50

48.25

48.50

Haryana

64.50

57.00

55

Himachal Pradesh

59.75

59.75

52.25

Jammu & Kashmir

55.25

47.25

46.75

Jharkhand

59.5

 

52

Karnataka

46.25

44.25

41.75

Kerala

61

 

 

Madhya Pradesh

54.70

 

49.75

Maharashtra

56

47.50

46.25

Punjab

63.50

54.75

54

Odisha

55.75

50.50

52

Rajasthan

58.50

50.50

52

Tamil Nadu

55.25

43.25

42

Telangana

54

45.25

45.50

Uttar Pradesh

58.75

50.00

50.25

Uttarakhand

65

54.00

56

West Bengal

55.25

48.50

51.25

Tripura

 

29.25

 

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Phase-II: IBPS RRB PO Mains Examination - Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination.         

Phase-III: Interview - Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Interview.

Marks obtained in the IBPS RRB Mains exam will be counted for the Interview & final merit list.

Related Stories