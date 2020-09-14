IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Expected Cutoff: Check Expected Cutoff for Officer Scale-1 Exam 2020 alongwith Previous Cutoff Marks

IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam Expected Cutoff: IBPS conducted RRB PO 2020 Exam for Officer Scale-1 Posts in Online mode on 12th & 13th September 2020. Based on the difficulty level of the questions in both the sections – Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam.
IBPS is conducting the RRB 2020 Exam for recruitment of over 9600 Vacancies for the posts of Office Assistant Multipurpose (Clerk), Officer Scale 1 (PO) and Office Managers in the 43 participating Regional Rural Banks. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 Exam:
IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam (12th & 13th September 2020)
IBPS RRB PO 2020 Exam consisted of two sections – Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude consisting of objective multiple choice questions of total 80 Marks. The exam was held in online mode. There was negative marking of 1/4rd marks for wrong answers. The time duration of the exam was 45 minutes:
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
45 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
80
|
80
Expected Cut-Off Marks for IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam
Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level. The marks of Prelims will be considered to shortlist candidates to qualify for IBPS RRB PO Mains 2020 Exam. The cut-off will be different for each state and category. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims Exam:
|
Subject
|
Total Marks
|
Expected Cut Off
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
15-20
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
13-18
|
Over All Cut Off
|
80
|
50-60
Candidates who will be able to crack the Prelims exam by fetching IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020 will be selected for the IBPS RRB Mains Exam.
IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2019, 2018, & 2017 Marks
Let's have look at the IBPS RRB PO Cut-Off for 2019, 2018 & 2017 Prelims Exam:
|
State Name
|
State-wise Cut-Off (General Category)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
58.50
|
52.50
|
47.25
|
Assam
|
41.50
|
|
|
Bihar
|
58
|
45.00
|
52.25
|
Chhattisgarh
|
55.50
|
53.50
|
47.50
|
Gujarat
|
43.50
|
48.25
|
48.50
|
Haryana
|
64.50
|
57.00
|
55
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
59.75
|
59.75
|
52.25
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
55.25
|
47.25
|
46.75
|
Jharkhand
|
59.5
|
|
52
|
Karnataka
|
46.25
|
44.25
|
41.75
|
Kerala
|
61
|
|
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
54.70
|
|
49.75
|
Maharashtra
|
56
|
47.50
|
46.25
|
Punjab
|
63.50
|
54.75
|
54
|
Odisha
|
55.75
|
50.50
|
52
|
Rajasthan
|
58.50
|
50.50
|
52
|
Tamil Nadu
|
55.25
|
43.25
|
42
|
Telangana
|
54
|
45.25
|
45.50
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
58.75
|
50.00
|
50.25
|
Uttarakhand
|
65
|
54.00
|
56
|
West Bengal
|
55.25
|
48.50
|
51.25
|
Tripura
|
|
29.25
|
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
Phase-II: IBPS RRB PO Mains Examination - Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination.
Phase-III: Interview - Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Interview.
Marks obtained in the IBPS RRB Mains exam will be counted for the Interview & final merit list.