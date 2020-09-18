IBPS RRB Result 2020: Download Provisional Allotment Reserve List for Office Assistant and Officer Posts @ibps.in

IBPS RRB Result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result for CRP RRB -VIII for Provisional Allotment (Reserve List) for the post of Office Assistant and Officer, today i.e. on 18 September 2020. Candidates can download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Result from the official website of IBPS www.ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Provisional Allotment (Reserve List) and Officer Provisional Allotment (Reserve List) Links are also given below. The candidates can check check the result through the links using their logins details such as i.e. Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or DOB.

IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Links is available from 18 September to 17 October 2020.

Download Result for CRP RRB - VIII Office Assistant (Provisional Allotment - Reserve List)

Download Result for CRP RRB - VIII -Officer Scale-I (Provisional Allotment - Reserve List)

How to Download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment (under Reserve List) for Office Assistant and Officer Posts

Visit the Official Website of IBPS i.e ibps.in Click on “Click Here To View Your Result for CRP RRB - VIII Office Assistant (Provisional Allotment - Reserve List)” OR “Click Here To View Your Result for CRP RRB - VIII -Officer Scale-I (Provisional Allotment - Reserve List)” Enter your login credentials Download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Provisional Allotment Reserve List and IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Provisional Allotment Reserve List

The final merit list of the selected candidates for provisional allotment as Office Assistant (Multipurpose) & Officer Scale I, Scale II & Scale III was released in the month of February 2020. A total 8000 vacancies are available under IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019. Out of total, 3688 candidates will be recruited for Office Assistant Posts and 3315 for Officer Scale 1 Posts.