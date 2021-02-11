IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021 Released @ibps.in, Check CRP SPL X Specialist Officers Call Letter Direct Download Link Here

IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the CRP SPL X Specialist Officer Admit Card 2021 at its website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the CRP SPL X Specialist Officer Mains 2021 can now download their interview call letters through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS CRP SPL X Specialist Officer 2021 Interview Admit Card will be available from 11 February to 27 February 2021. Candidates can now download CRP SPL X Specialist Officer Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below. The date and venue of the documentation round are given on the admit cards. All candidates are advised to visit their exam centre on the day before the commencement of the exam for their convenience.

On 9 February, the bank had uploaded the CRP SPL X Specialist Officer Mains Scores 2021 on its website which will be available till 28 February 2021. The result for the same was announced on 5 February 2021.

How to download IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the link reads ‘click here to download interview call letter for CRP SPL X flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. Download IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021and saves it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021 and carry it along with all documents as prescribed in the advertisement at the time of interview. Candidates failing to produce such documents at the time of interview shall be summarily rejected without any notice and they will not be allowed to appear in the interview.

