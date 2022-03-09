ICAR IARI Answer Key 2022 Update: Check Technician T1 Exam Details Here

ICAR IARI Answer Key 2022 is expected soon at iari.res.in. Details Here.

ICAR IARI Answer Key 2022 Update: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has completed the online exam process for the post of Technician Grade 1 ICAR IARI Technician was conducted on 28 February and on 02, 04, and 05 March 2022 across the country. Now, ICAR IARI will upload the answer for this exam on iari.res.in.

Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates regarding the ICAR IARI Answer Key Link. You can also log in and check updates.

How to Download ICAR IARI Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of ICAR IARI -

Click on the link given for Technician Recruitment

Click on answer key link

Enter your details

Download ICAR IARI Answer Key